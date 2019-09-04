Madison County Clerk's Office
Marriage licenses: Ethan James Gansebom, 24, to Hayley Brianna Brooks, 24; Chas Scott Davis, 25, to Alyson Paige Garcia, 22; Mark Edward Bartling, 61, to Lori Ann Dlouhy, 54; Andy Garcia Afonso, 24, to Lucero Yaneth Maldonado Lucero, 21.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Jill Daniel v. Grant Daniel; Kenneth Smith v. Roxanne Smith.
Civil case judgments
Credit Bureau Services, Fremont, v. Jessica Holmstedt, 803 Fourth St., plaintiff awarded $1,380.33, interest, fees, costs.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Tiffany Brandy, 22, 311 N. 12th St., No. 215, charged with failure to appear.
Daisy Gonzalez, 20, Schuyler, charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving during revocation.
Martin Santiago Jr., 22, 1704 W. Phillip Ave., charged with criminal impersonation.
Jarred Kleindienst, 36, 119 Jefferson Ave., charged with possession of methamphetamine.
James Spencer, 46, 1005 N. Sixth St., No. 18, charged with possession of methamphetamine.
John Costello, 60, 914 Andy's Lake Shore Drive, charged with two counts of driving under the influence (.15 grams or more or refusal) — third offense.
Adam Nielsen, 40, Battle Creek, charged with theft by unlawful taking.
Criminal case judgments
Tyson Hanson, 19, Oakdale, possession of marijuana, $300 fine, costs.
Midori Miller, 23, 411 S. First St., possession of marijuana, $300 fine, costs.
Travis Skorepa, 20, Utica, South Dakota, minor in possession, $300 fine, costs.
Timothy Carter, 39, 313 N. 12th St., No. 305, driving under suspension, failure to yield, $175 fine, costs.
Dakota Fernau, 27, Fremont, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500 fine, two days in jail with credit for one day served, 12 months of probation, license revoked for one year, costs.
Elainey Ramaekers, 19, 2007 Maurer Drive, minor in possession, $300 fine, costs.
Daniel Reuss, 20, 707 S. Fourth St., driving under suspension, leaving the scene of an accident, $100 fine, six months of probation, license impounded for 60 days, costs.
Logan Gronenthal, 19, Creston, minor in possession, $500 fine, costs.
Marlene Villalobos, 35, Columbus, driving under suspension, $100 fine, costs.
Brandon Gilliard, 30, 922 Woodhurst Ave., No. 36, driving under suspension, $100 fine, costs.
Cody Osweiler, 25, 1223 Elm Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine, costs.
Michael Garver, 34, Norfolk, careless driving, $100 fine, costs.
Travis Ironthunder, 45, 600 Elm St., theft by unlawful taking, $200 fine, costs.
Craig Zautke, 48, 711 S. Fourth St., violate a protection order, 36 days in jail with credit for 36 days served, costs.
Craig Zautke, 48, 711 S. Fourth St., disturbing the peace, 36 days in jail with credit for 36 days served, costs.
Craig Zautke, 48, 711 S. Fourth St., careless driving, $100 fine, costs.
Craig Zautke, 48, 711 S. Fourth St., disturbing the peace, 36 days in jail with credit for 36 days served, costs.
Craig Zautke, 48, 711 S. Fourth St., disturbing the peace, 38 days in jail with credit for 38 days served, $488.50 in restitution, costs.
Craig Zautke, 48, 711 S. Fourth St., reckless driving, 36 days in jail with credit for 36 days served, costs.
Civil case judgments
Midland Funding v. Rosa Perez, no address listed, plaintiff awarded $2,089.51, interest, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Teresa Christiansen, 802 Elm Ave., plaintiff awarded $86.47, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Megan Rucker, 1225 Elm Ave., plaintiff awarded $310.87, interest, fees, costs.
General Collection v. Kendra Praeuner, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $1,753.27, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Maurice Taylor, 904 Syracuse Ave., plaintiff awarded $11,857.97, interest, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Tina Collison, 1310 Lodgeview Drive, plaintiff awarded $5,604.49, interest, costs.
MSCB v. Cynthia Rath, Tilden, plaintiff awarded $3,359.55, interest, fees, costs.
MSCB v. Jacob Lueck, 2006 W. Madison Ave., plaintiff awarded $958, interest, fees, costs.
MSCB v. Arnoldo Mora, 209 S. Boxelder St., Apt. A, plaintiff awarded $272.63, interest, fees, costs.
Battle Creek Mutual Insurance v. Arturo Herrera, Bellevue, plaintiff awarded $10,779.86, interest, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Frederick Reitz and Mollie Moler Reitz, 807 S. 11th St., plaintiff awarded $863, interest, fees, costs.
Crown Asset Management v. Mary Brugman, no address listed, plaintiff awarded $1,044.49, interest, costs.
Jefferson Capital Systems v. Michael Abboud, 1304 Impala Drive, Apt. B, plaintiff awarded $393.07, interest, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Mark and Brenda Wurdinger, 1901 Sheridan Drive, plaintiff awarded $213.58, interest, fees, costs.
TD Bank USA v. Tammy Lovejoy, 1700 College View Drive, plaintiff awarded $2,508.62, interest, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Jose Barreto, 1400 S. Third St., plaintiff awarded $1,648.75, interest, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Curtis Bryant, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $19,256.67, interest, costs.
Capital One Bank v. Damien Cunningham, 1000 Village Green Drive, Apt. 3, plaintiff awarded $2,075.62, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Jeanne Kinzer, Madison, plaintiff awarded $176.02, interest, fees, costs.
Accounts Management v. Priscilla Duarte, 1006 S. Main St., plaintiff awarded $1,057.07, interest, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Lincoln and Heather Schindler, 1100 S. Fourth St., plaintiff awarded $2,158.30, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Amy and Jose Montoya, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $460, interest, fees, costs.
Nebraska Debt Collections v. Maria Armas, 1303 Impala Drive, Apt. B, plaintiff awarded $2,551.90, interest, fees, costs.
Jefferson Capital Systems v. Jess Dahlkoetter, 724 S. 18th St., Apt. 105, plaintiff awarded $619.04, interest, costs.
MSCB v. Jason Janise, 1229 Taylor Ave., plaintiff awarded $2,604, interest, fees, costs.
Small claims judgments
Brooke and Kalvin Bouck, 114 S. 22nd Drive, v. Kathleen Means, 1002 Eldorado Road, plaintiff awarded $338.50, interest, costs.
Matteo Sand & Gravel, Norfolk, v. Jeremy Rood, 211 Michigan Ave., plaintiff awarded $245.99, interest, costs.
Speeding violations
Klayton Honeycutt, Valentine, $75 fine, costs; Gregory Peterson, Madison, $75 fine, costs; McKayla Nienaber, Albion, $75 fine, costs; Kent Stallbaum, Ewing, $25 fine, costs; Nancy Robledo, Columbus, $125 fine, costs; Reanna Digilio, Omaha, $125 fine, costs; Rebeca Leyva, Madison, $75 fine, costs; David Oberhauser, Genoa, speeding, no motorcycle helmet, $275 fine, costs; G. Nick Johnson, Omaha, $200 fine, costs; Darwin Bartos, Creighton, $25 fine, costs; Maretta Robbins, Pascagoula, Mississippi, $75 fine, costs; Daniel Hanks, Plainview, $75 fine, costs.
Other citations
Braulio Cisneros, 501 Verges Ave., expired in-transits, $50 fine, costs; Jose Roman Neponuseno, 1615 S. Fourth St., CMV — brake (general), $50 fine, costs; Glen Cleveland, Meadow Grove, overweight capacity plates, overweight single axle (more than 5%), $125 fine, costs; James Cunningham, Yankton, South Dakota, CMV — brake (general), $50 fine, costs; Lane Reuter, 915 Meadow Lane, no proof of ownership, $50 fine, costs; Randall Matteo, 2200 N. 49th St., overweight single axle (more than 5%), improper/defective vehicle lighting, $100 fine, costs; David Goeken, 2409 Highland Drive, CMV — lights (inoperable), $25 fine, costs; Jason Scheffler, Saint Edward, overweight single axle (more than 10%), $150 fine, costs; Carlie Redding, 819 S. 10th St., no registration, $25 fine, costs; Sean Miller, Callaway, following too closely, $50 fine, costs; Juan Lopez-Villasana, Madison, no operator's license, $75 fine, costs; Marie Tello-Ruiz, 3207 S. 12th St., No. 52, no operator's license, $75 fine, costs; Carlos Melendez, 202 W. Braasch Ave., following too closely, $50 fine, costs.
