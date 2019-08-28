Madison County Clerk's Office
Marriage licenses: Neal Kevin Hemphill, 21, to Miri Ann Sterner, 20; Cody Stuart Schaecher, 27, to Brooke Elizabeth Pederson, 26; Joshua Lewis Walker Davison, 31, to Jamie Lynn Bell Dartmann, 29.
Madison County District Court
Domestic cases filed
Filing for divorce: Amy Jacobsen v. Brian Jacobsen; Genevra Blackburn v. Nehemiah Blackburn.
Arraignments
Rachele Wright, 33, 301 W. Park Ave., pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance.
Mary Sue Rentfro, 58, 111 N. Ninth St., pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance.
Deshawn Monroe, 29, 1005 W. Park Ave., pleaded not guilty to driving during revocation.
Steven Sanderford, 26, 800 N. Eighth St., pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault.
Guillermo Barrera, 35, Madison, pleaded not guilty to driving during revocation.
Criminal case judgments
Dalton Bittle, 19, 111 N. Ninth St., criminal impersonation, $9,000 fine, credit for 91 days served, costs.
Salvador Uribe, 44, Norfolk, post-release supervision violation on prior charge of possession of a controlled substance, post-release supervision continued.
Troy Hoffie, 49, no address listed, criminal impersonation, failure to appear, six months in jail, costs.
John Ellis, 50, 1208 W. Norfolk Ave., driving under the influence (refusal) — second offense, attempted obstructing a police officer, $1,000 fine, 24 months of probation, 30 days in jail with credit for one day served to commence Feb. 28, 2020, license revoked for five years, costs.
Kayla Clark, 25, 122 W. Braasch Ave., Apt. 3, possession of methamphetamine, 30 months of SSAS probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 13 days served to be served before the end of probation unless waived, curfew from 11 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., costs.
Timothy Owens, 31, 504 N. Fourth St., Apt. 7, probation violation on prior charge of possession of cocaine, new charge of strangulation, probation revoked, 54 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 46 days served, 30 months of post-release supervision, costs.
Amber Bullock, 33, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a stolen firearm, four years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 161 days served, 30 months of post-release supervision, costs.
Dennis Wiese, 50, 1104 N. Ninth St., possession of methamphetamine, 24 months of probation, 90 days in jail with credit for three days served to be served before the end of probation unless waived, costs.
Bethany Van Duzer, 34, 111 N. Ninth St., possession of methamphetamine, 24 months of SSAS probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 28 days served to be served before the end of probation unless waived, costs.
Christine Theisen, 39, 706 S. 14th St., conspiracy to deliver hydrocodone, conspiracy to deliver tramadol, commit child abuse, 8-18 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, costs.
Lane Hinn, 35, Eagle, probation violation on prior charges of attempted second-degree assault, terroristic threats, new charge of disturbing the peace, probation continued with six months added, 30 days in jail to be served commencing Sept. 3 unless fees paid.
Stacey Pojar, 39, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, one year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 142 days served, costs waived.
Civil case judgments
Wakefield and Associates, Fort Morgan, Colorado, v. Terry Colwell, 300 S. 11th St., Apt. 9, plaintiff awarded $2,131.70, interest, fees, costs.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Steven Holeton, 44, 1015 N. Eighth St., charged with strangulation.
Justin Mendenhall, 30,1109 Pierce St., charged with terroristic threats.
Jake Madrigal, 24, homeless, charged with delivery of methamphetamine.
Criminal case judgments
Amanda Von Kampen, 38, 101 21st Drive, disturbing the peace, $100 fine, costs.
Dana Webb, 32, 1220 Verges Ave., Apt. 4C, possession of marijuana, $300 fine, costs.
Nicholas Cox, 37, 816 S. Seventh St., false reporting, attempted driving during revocation, $2,000 fine, costs.
Ronald Mandl, 57, 1204 W. Norfolk Ave., Apt. 701, driving under suspension, false reporting, $500 fine, costs.
Shannon Vowell, 41, 805 Sherwood Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine, costs.
Eugene Ward, 51, 1110 Koenigstein Ave., criminal mischief, eight days in jail with credit for eight days served, costs.
Kash Wolff, 26, Omaha, driving under suspension, failure to appear, $350 fine, costs.
Jesus Garcia, 36, Mission, Texas, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, costs.
Jamie Bear, 34, 1402 S. Second St., obstructing a police officer, 30 days in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for two days served, costs.
Jamie Bear, 34, 1402 S. Second St., unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle, 30 days in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, costs.
Adam Brodahl, 31, 310 S. 10th St., shoplifting, $500 fine, costs.
Maria Cabral, 27, Hastings, no operator's license, $75 fine, costs.
Austin Kallhoff, 27, 701 S. Eighth St., open container violation, $50 fine, costs.
Lydia Vyhlidal, 36, Pierce, rubbish on highway, $100 fine, costs.
Civil case judgments
Bank of America v. Tammy Bernhardt, no address listed, plaintiff awarded $3,732.36, interest, costs.
MSCB Inc. v. Yaikaym Astrain, 2601 W. Madison Ave., plaintiff awarded $1,678.45, interest, fees, costs.
ARL Credit Services v. Larry and Janel Burival, 1201 Meadow Drive, plaintiff awarded $6,800.45, interest, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Jennifer Jenkins, 113 Gold Strike Drive, Apt. 1, plaintiff awarded $462, interest, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Larisa Dionisio, 1402 Country Club Road, Apt. 37, plaintiff awarded $30.50, interest, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Tania Massallo Cin Koch, 713 E. Norfolk Ave., plaintiff awarded $112.75, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Marco and Crystal Vetter, 607 S. Fourth St., plaintiff awarded $12,767.28, interest, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Ashley Haskins, 410½ Second St., plaintiff awarded $258.75, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. James Forney, 1806 Parker Circle, Apt. F, plaintiff awarded $377.24, interest, costs.
Professional Choice Recovery v. Dustin Herfel, 906 Harrison Ave., plaintiff awarded $1,820.03, interest, fees, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Brett King, 417 Ridgeway Drive, plaintiff awarded $621.67, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Randy Tunink, Norfolk, plaintiff awarded $1,004.77, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Jason Bollig, Newman Grove, plaintiff awarded $271, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Maria and Felipe Contreras, 727 S. 11th St., plaintiff awarded $1,119.46, interest, fees, costs.
Midland Funding v. Eric Juhlin, 1315 Impala Drive, Apt. F, plaintiff awarded $660.49, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Zachary Reitz, 807 S. 11th St., plaintiff awarded $120.97, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Kimberly Salinas, Madison, plaintiff awarded $172.67, interest, fees, costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Stacy Harms, Tilden, plaintiff awarded $1,044.33, interest, fees, costs.
MSCB v. Richard Baney, 1503 Glenmore Drive, Apt. A208, plaintiff awarded $6,381.42, interest, fees, costs.
MSCB v. Joshua Hoffart, Madison, plaintiff awarded $934.25, interest, fees, costs.
Small claims judgments
Henry Santos, 1117 Logan St., v. Estanslao Villalaba-Gallardo, 1115 Logan St., plaintiff awarded $3,600, interest, costs.
City ordinance violations
Dylan Moore, Plainview, unlawful parking, $25 fine, costs.
Speeding violations
Jordan Kort, Schuyler, $75 fine, costs; Saul Garcia, 902 Logan St., $25 fine, costs; Mattie Windholtz, Holdredge, $25 fine, costs; Abbie Moore, 100 Willow Way, $125 fine, costs; Shavon Bonner, Lindsay, $75 fine, costs; Justin Haack, Battle Creek, $75 fine, costs; Jamie Bonifas, Blue Hill, $25 fine, costs; Raphael Moerchen, 500 Elm Ave., $200 fine, costs;
Jean Waldo, Amelia, $25 fine, costs; Corbyn Crosier, Winside, $25 fine, costs; Tristina Strong, O'Neill, $75 fine, costs; Jacob McDaniel, Norfolk, $25 fine, costs; Jose Cortez Milian, Columbus, $125 fine, costs.
Other citations
Jesse Cochran, Madison, no operator's license, $75 fine, costs; Larry Larsen, 205 S. Willow St., Apt. B, negligent driving, $75 fine, costs; John Wright, Tilden, violated traffic signal, $75 fine, costs; Elvera Miller, 208 S. Chestnut St., No. B, negligent driving, $75 fine, costs; Maribel Rosas Cuadras, 1317 Impala Drive, No. E, negligent driving, no operator's license, $150 fine, costs; Cheryl Schneider, O'Neill, failure to yield, $25 fine, costs.
