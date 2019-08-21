Madison County Clerk's Office
Marriage licenses: Yosvany De La Rosa Acuna, 37, to Shelby Nicole Miller, 29; Clark William Schueller, 19, to Ashley Rose Carstens, 22; Tyler Anthony Cruz, 20, to Devan Marie Solomon, 20; Brandon Walter Timmerman, 32, to Courtney Ann Mildred Anderson, 32; Kyle Shane Eversole, 26, to Sadie Nicole Wallin, 23.
Madison County District Court
Arraignments
Jose Ramos-Tolention, 42, Madison, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault.
David Duncan, 41, Grand Island, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance.
Jacob Kittle, 42, no address listed, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance.
Dustin Anderson, 42, Tulsa, Oklahoma, pleaded not guilty to abuse of a vulnerable adult, theft by unlawful taking.
Richard Horst, 46, 606 W. Grove Ave., pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence — fourth offense.
Michael Brummond, 54, 301 N. Pine St., pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance.
Daylynna Robertson, 49, Oakdale, pleaded not guilty to abuse of a vulnerable adult.
Criminal case judgments
Timothy Johnson, 38, 706 Koenigstein Ave., probation violation on prior charge of possession of methamphetamine, new charge of possession of methamphetamine, probation continued, 18 months of SSAS probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 82 days served, costs.
Scott Hille, 43, 1806 Parker Circle, Apt. D, possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension, shoplifting, 12 months of probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 90 days served, license revoked for one year, costs.
Jose Tamayo, 32, 1406 Riverside Blvd., first-degree assault, attempted possession of Vyvance, 9-12 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 255 days served, $4,838.79 in restitution, costs.
Craig Zautke, 48, 711 S. Fourth St., possession of methamphetamine, third-degree assault, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for two days served, 12 months of post-release supervision, costs.
Joaquin Arias, 23, 1306 W. Park Ave., driving under the influence, $500 fine, 11 days in jail with credit for three days served, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Jonathan Matthies, 33, 109 E. Phillip Ave., probation violation on prior charge of possession of methamphetamine, probation terminated unsuccessfully, costs.
Austin Forsythe, 20, Norfolk Rescue Mission, shoplifting — third offense, 90 days in jail with credit for five days served, 12 months of post-release supervision, costs.
Dillon Perry, 31, 306 N. Boxelder St., probation violation on prior charge of possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension, new charges of attempted assault by a confined person, violate a protection order, probation revoked, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 138 days served, 12 months of post-release supervision, costs.
Rodney Schantz, 51, 701 Forest Drive, probation violation on prior charge of possession of child pornography, probation continued.
Charles Loughman, 28, Norfolk, post-release supervision violation on prior charge of possession of methamphetamine, post-release supervision continued.
Madison County Court
Felony cases bound over to district court
Jaron Hoard, 31, 119 Crestwood, charged with strangulation.
Michelle Beltz, 32, Hadar, charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Christina Benson, 31, 311 N. Cottonwood St., charged with three counts of first-degree forgery, three counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, possession of methamphetamine.
Brandy Wolford, 41, Clarkson, charged with theft by receiving, criminal impersonation.
Criminal case judgments
Hector Antonio Hernandez, 45, North Bend, driving under the influence — second offense, $500 fine, 10 days in jail with credit for two days served, 18 months of probation, license revoked for 18 months, costs.
Julio Duarte, 38, 2312 Vernon Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine, costs.
Lisa Hernandez, 40, 609 S. First St., No. 1, driving under the influence, $500 fine, eight months of probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Riley Volden, 18, 707 W. Nebraska Ave., assault by mutual consent, $250 fine, costs.
Carrie Meyer, 44, 84491 State Highway 35, theft by unlawful taking, $250 fine, $61.52 in restitution, costs.
Noah Zach, 20, Lincoln, minor in possession, $250 fine, costs.
Kelly Zach, 19, Humphrey, minor in possession, $250 fine, license impounded for 30 days, costs.
Nichole Steskal, 40, 105 E. Prospect Ave., criminal mischief, $250 fine, costs.
Seth Higginbotham, 32, 705 E. Hayes Ave., driving under suspension, failure to appear, 14 days in jail with credit for 10 days served, costs.
Eduardo Aguilar, 18, 2400 Westside Ave., driving under the influence of drugs, $500 fine, 10 days in jail with credit for one day served, license revoked for six months, costs.
Anthony Morgan, 21, 502 S. Ninth St., attempted obstructing a police officer, $350 fine, costs.
Christopher Phillips, 37, Grand Junction, Colorado, violate protection order, $500 fine, costs.
Kellen Sohl, 36, 912 S. 13th Place, driving under suspension, $100 fine, costs.
Kellen Sohl, 36, 912 S. 13th Place, theft of services, $100 fine, costs.
Kellen Sohl, 36, 912 S. 13th Place, driving under suspension, $100 fine, costs.
Carter Keller, 20, 109 Gold Strike Drive, No. 1, minor in possession, $300 fine, costs.
Riley Nall, 18, Tilden, possession of marijuana, $300 fine, costs.
Dylan Voss, 18, 108 N. Fourth St., No. 208, possession of marijuana, $300 fine, costs.
Jonathan Gonzalez, 20 209 W. Bluff Ave., minor in possession, $250 fine, costs.
Bryan Corley, 43, 211 S. First St., driving under suspension, $100 fine, costs.
Troy Donner, 18, Plainview, speeding, possession of drug paraphernalia, $125 fine, costs.
Lazaro Pavon, 18, 804 Koenigstein Ave., attempted obstructing a police officer, minor in possession, five days in jail, costs.
Dillon Perry, 31, 305 N. Boxelder St., theft by unlawful taking, 10 days in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, costs.
Michael Austin Cargile, 29, 906 Syracuse Ave., Apt. A, driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, $600 fine, seven days in jail, 12 months of probation, costs.
Mikhail Behnke, 26, 601 E. Braasch Ave., driving under the influence, $500 fine, six months of probation, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Thomas Tiedgen, 45, 107 N. 10th St., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), $500 fine, 60 days in jail with credit for 16 days served, license revoked for one year, costs.
Cassandra Lopez, 21, 116 Jackson Ave., driving under the influence of drugs, $500 fine, 12 months of probation, 60 days in jail to be served before the end of probation unless waived, license revoked for 60 days, costs.
Cassandra Lopez, 21, 116 Jackson Ave., reckless driving, $500 fine, 12 months of probation, 90 days in jail to be served before the end of probation unless waived, costs.
Civil case judgments
Credit Management Services v. Chad Weyhrich, 606 S. Seventh St., plaintiff awarded $283.85, interest, fees, costs.
LVNV Funding v. Felix Rodriguez, 1303 Pierce St., Apt. 202, plaintiff awarded $748.35, interest, costs.
Credit Management Services v. Jose Rios Pereda, Madison, plaintiff awarded $403.08, interest, fees, costs.
Synchrony Bank v. Stephanie Flessner, 813 S. Fourth St., plaintiff awarded $1,808.04, costs.
Hauge Associates v. Theresa Hawthorne, Battle Creek, plaintiff awarded $800.95, interest, fees, costs.
General Collection v. Virginia Benson, 802 S. 12th St., plaintiff awarded $12,399.40, interest, costs.
City ordinance violations
Sarah Pueppke, 608 S. Ninth St., failure to return library materials, costs.
Jacob Pedroza, Grand Island, unlawful parking, dismissed.
Stephen Schrader, 423 Lincoln Ave., unlawful parking, $50 fine, costs.
Speeding violations
Richard Shoemaker, Omaha, $25 fine, costs; Eulalia Juan Lucas, Madison, $25 fine, costs; Jacob Braithwait, 84609 N. Highway 35, $75 fine, costs; William Timm, Newell, South Dakota, $75 fine, costs; Cristal Casanova, Madison, $25 fine, costs; Adrian Garcia, 902 Logan St., $25 fine, costs; Emily Christiansen, Stanton, $125 fine, costs; Jerry Glenn, Omaha, $25 fine, costs; Matthew Dostal, West Point, $75 fine, costs.
Other citations
Andrew James, Hartington, no operator's license, $75 fine, costs; Jacob Humphrey, Tilden, CMV — marking, $50 fine, costs; Connie Anderson-Hartley, 606 S. Boxelder St., unsafe backing, $25 fine, costs; Wesley Braun, 2801 E. Omaha Ave., violated traffic signal, $75 fine, costs; Mac Dzanja, 901 Syracuse Ave., Apt. 50, violated traffic signal, $75 fine, costs; Joseph Haase, 501 Meadow Lane, no operator's license, $75 fine, costs; Marlene Block, 1701 Riverside Blvd., No. 10, violated stop sign, $75 fine, costs; Priscilla Duarte, Madison, following too closely, $50 fine, costs; Cole Belitz, Neligh, no operator's license, $75 fine, costs; Dire Teboe, 1208 W. Norfolk Ave., no operator's license, $75 fine, costs; Chad Theisen, Pierce, following too closely, $50 fine, costs; Sherilyn Skeels, 1003 N. State Highway 35, improper turn, $25 fine, costs; Daniel Fuentes Ortiz, Tilden, no operator's license, $75 fine, costs; Murray Schomaker, Osmond, following too closely, $50 fine, costs; Jacob Malmberg, 323 Forest Drive, following too closely, $50 fine, costs.
