MADISON — A compromise was worked out between residents living along a road west of Madison that was considered for closure earlier this summer.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to abandon roughly the western third of the minimum-maintenance road known as 829th Road between 549th Avenue and 550th Avenue. The road is located roughly 4 miles west of Madison.
Ron Schmidt, who is the county board chairman, owns land next to the road in question and declared a conflict of interest. He did not participate in the vote on the road, which the two remaining commissioners both voted to close with some stipulations.
The abandoned road will include a gate with a padlock so that nearby residents of the area will be able to use part of the abandoned road for access to fields.
Troy Uhlir served as the county board chairman during the discussions when Schmidt declared his conflict.
Dick Johnson, Madison County highway superintendent, said since the public hearing that took place earlier this month, a change has been suggested. Instead of a turnaround, there will be a locked gate at the west end.
“The idea is we don’t want the general public going through there,” Johnson said. “And it would also require the Schmidts to give easement copies to the county for documentation to allow the adjoining landowners east of there to get out.”
Since the public hearing, it sounds as though the neighbors prefer the gate closure with a combination padlock over a turnaround area that originally had been proposed, Johnson said.
At a public hearing earlier this month, Scott Schmidt, who grew up in Madison County, spoke in favor of the road closure. Schmidt now resides in northeast Maryland with his wife and their six children and hopes to return to the area.
Schmidt, who is a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army, said at the hearing that the road closure might help lead to the eventual construction of four poultry barns for Lincoln Premium Poultry.
Uhlir said this development could be quite beneficial to the area, helping a young family return to the area and adding to the economic development of the area.
Commissioner Christian Ohl said he wants to help a new business without hurting an existing business. He commended both sides for working to find a solution.
“Obviously nothing is ever quite perfect, but we’re hopeful of what is coming up ahead and appreciate the investment they are willing to make in Madison County,” Ohl said.
The Schmidts are having an attorney draw up an easement that provides neighbors with access on the road that will be attached to the resolution that was approved.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Ron Schmidt, Troy Uhlir and Christian Ohl.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Richard Johnson, county highway superintendent; Heather McWhorter, planning and zoning administrator; Todd Volk, sheriff; nine from the public and two reporters.
Meeting lasted: Two hours, 57 minutes.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
— Approved 2019 inventory statements.
— Approved a sub-award agreement with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for the Child Support Enforcement Program from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2020, and authorized the clerk of the district court to electronically execute the agreement.
— Conducted a public hearing and approved the sale of county-owned property south of Phillip Avenue between South Birch Street and South Hickory Street in eastern Norfolk. An adjoining landowner spoke in favor of selling the property. The county voted to have the property put up for sale, with it advertised for bids. The property must be sold within 60 days of Tuesday’s public hearing. The city acquired the land through a foreclosure. There is no access to it except through a dirt alley.
— Reviewed the 2019-20 fiscal year county budget.
— Voted to increase restricted funds authority from the previous fiscal year by 1% as allowed by statute. The county may not necessarily use that authority.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.