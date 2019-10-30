County prepares for pipeline in 2021

MADISON — Preparations are beginning locally for construction of the proposed $8 billion Keystone XL project after President Donald Trump issued a new permit for it earlier this year.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Madison County board of commissioners, Ron Schmidt told fellow commissioners that he had received the road maps from TC Energy, formerly TransCanada, of the roads it intends to use to construct the pipeline through the county.
Schmidt, who serves as the chairman of the county board, said it looks as though the county board will have discussions on the pipeline during a future meeting this year.
The 1,184-mile pipeline proposed by TC Energy would carry tar sands oil from Canada to Nebraska and farther south.
The new permit is being challenged in federal court in Montana by landowners, environmental groups and Native American tribes that oppose the pipeline.
Schmidt said crews are surveying and plan to do construction in Nebraska in 2021. Next year’s construction will include South Dakota and Montana.
Trump issued a new presidential permit for the Keystone XL, sidestepping lawsuits that had challenged a previous federal OK for the project.
The 36-inch diameter pipeline, as currently proposed, would run through portions of North Central and Northeast Nebraska, including Madison County, on its way to Steele City, on the southern border of Nebraska.
Richard Johnson, Madison County highway superintendent, said he also has received correspondence from the company for permits. The company already has written a check for $18,000 for permits, he said.
In December 2017, Norfolk was one of three locations in Nebraska where meetings were held so landowners could meet with company representatives to discuss concerns or ask questions they had about the pipeline, including whether their land is located along the route.
A proposed route map shared with the county board in 2017 shows the pipeline entering in the northwest part of Madison County from Antelope County, moving somewhat diagonally across Madison County and then exiting at the southeast part of the county into Stanton County.
Also on Tuesday morning in the courthouse, appraiser hearings were taking place in one of the county courtrooms. Two landowners appeared to protest the amounts being offered. Madison County Judge Michael Long presided.
The Madison County board of commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Ron Schmidt, Troy Uhlir and Christian Ohl.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Richard Johnson, county highway superintendent; five from the public and two reporters.
Meeting lasted: Two hours, 22 minutes.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
— Authorized Richard Johnson, county highway superintendent, to negotiate a contract with TMS International of Norfolk for snow removal on county roads northeast of Norfolk.
— Authorized advertising for bids for the purchase of motor graders for the road department.
— Approved the purchase of a LeeBoy patch truck from Rose Equipment in the amount of $216,680 with competitive bidding through Sourcewell Compliance, a Minnesota local unit of government.
— Awarded a contract to Theisen Construction of Norfolk in the amount of $98,766 for the Stanton Northwest Project, which is a bridge located over the Elkhorn River on the Stanton County line between Sherwood Road and Coolidge Avenue. Stanton County also will pay for half of the costs.
— Discussed a proposal for purchasing and leasing new or used equipment for the road department.
— Discussed road projects.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.