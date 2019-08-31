An ironclad supporter of the community — and local veterans — has been inducted into the Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame.
Norfolk Iron & Metal is the 2019 inductee into the hall of fame, presented by the Daily News and First National Bank of Norfolk.
“We’re really excited,” said Arnie Robinson, Norfolk Iron & Metal president. “It’s always nice to be recognized locally, and we have such a strong business community in Norfolk, we’re really honored to be a part of it.”
Robinson’s father, Richard, who is also chairman and CEO, said the accolades should go to the company’s 1,000 employees.
“The bigger honor is not for any of our family, it’s for all of our people who work at the company. They deserve it, they made it possible,” Richard Robinson said.
Bill and Evonne Williams of Patriotic Productions in Omaha nominated the company “on behalf of 176 Vietnam veterans who flew on a plane sponsored by Norfolk Iron & Metal to Washington, D.C.” in May 2017. Patriotic Productions honors veterans by creating photo memorials, recording stories and hosting events.
It reached out to Norfolk Iron & Metal: Would it be willing to sponsor an honor flight for Vietnam veterans living in Madison County?
An affirmative response was a “no-brainer for them,” the Williamses said in their nomination letter. Norfolk Iron & Metal (NIM) responded less than a day after receiving the request and sent a check sponsoring the flight soon after.
“They made the decision so quickly and then donated the cost of the flight almost immediately,” they said. “It was such a joy to work with them, and we passed that along to our veterans on their sponsored plane.”
The veterans were able to see national memorials like the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on their trip, and many were overwhelmed by NIM’s generosity, the Williamses said. In addition to the sponsorship, the Robinson family helped during the registration. And on the veterans’ return trip, about 7,000 people were there to greet them.
“Most of the veterans on this plane were from Norfolk and Madison County, and were simply overwhelmed by the generosity of NIM,” they said. “… Norfolk Iron understood the need for our Vietnam veterans to not only spend a day together in D.C., but to be welcomed home at the Lincoln Airport, where it was estimated that over 7,000 people gave them the ‘Welcome Home’ they never received.”
Arnie Robinson said NIM was grateful to be a part of this special event honoring veterans.
“That was a great opportunity for us,” he said. “What the Patriotic Productions people do to support the veterans, we were really appreciative to be a part of that.”
It’s an event the veterans and their families won’t soon forget, the Williamses said.
“The ripple effect of last year’s flight and the Welcome Home has, no doubt, touched countless numbers of people, including employees at Norfolk Iron,” they said. “What pride in knowing that one’s employer made that flight possible for 176 Vietnam veterans.”
Another nominator, George Rethmeier, was on the sponsored flight and said NIM should be recognized for its contributions to local veterans.
“It was an amazing experience and improved my mental health,” he said. “When we returned, ... Norfolk Iron & Metal wanted the news coverage to be about the veteran and declined to have their contribution featured.
“Their selfless action should be rewarded.”
NIM has long been a part of the community. It started in 1908 as a hide and scrap metal company and over the years has grown into one of the largest advanced carbon steel providers in the country, according to the company website.
One constant throughout the years has been an emphasis on customer service, quality product and work ethic. And, of course, it’s still a family-run business.
Arnie Robinson’s great-grandfather, John, founded the business, which was handed off to his son Arnold in the 1940s. Arnold Robinson died in 1974, and his wife, Margaret, took over the business. Her son Richard Robinson assumed ownership in the early 1980s. Today, Arnie Robinson is the president and chief operating officer, and his twin brother Jeff is the executive vice president and chief commercial officer.
Richard Robinson said it’s becoming less and less common to see large companies like Norfolk Iron still run by area residents.
“We’re really proud of our company,” he said. “We are the largest industry in Norfolk controlled by people from Norfolk, which is a rarity today.”
Safety is another continual priority. The company recently won the 2019 Nebraska’s Safest Companies Award, presented by the National Safety Council of Nebraska.
Arnie Robinson said that kind of recognition is significant to NIM.
“Any sort of safety award is important to us. Safety is a value that doesn’t change. It’s important for employees and all our families,” he said. “We don’t compromise when it comes to our safety.”
Throughout the years, NIM’s leaders have kept their focus on making decisions because they’re the right thing to do, not just to get awards, and the company’s sponsorship of the Patriotic Productions honor flight was no exception.
“That was wonderful. We all had a really good feeling,” Richard Robinson said. “It was the right thing to do, and it was a good thing to do.”
Arnie Robinson said NIM’s involvement was important to the company to give veterans the respect they’re due.
“I think it’s just an opportunity to say thank you to our veterans and they’ve made a lot of sacrifices for our country,” he said. “... It’s important that our country always remembers.”
The Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame was first established in 2017, and past inductees include Appeara, Bluebird Nursery of Clarkson, Husker Ag of Plainview and Lou’s Thrifty Way.
The award honors a Norfolk business and Northeast Nebraska area business, as well as recognizing an emerging business. This year’s area business was Blackburn Manufacturing Co. in Neligh, and the emerging business was Johnnie Byrd Brewing Company of Wayne.