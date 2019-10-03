It was a banner week for Northeast and North Central Nebraska's Class D1 and D2 volleyball teams as three of them earned victories over teams rated in the Daily News' Class C top eight.
On Tuesday, Class D No. 1 Wynot swept Class C No. 5 Ponca on the Indians' home court and earlier in the week — on Saturday — Class D No. 3 Chambers/Wheeler Central defeated Class C No. 6 Wisner-Pilger 2-1 in the semifinals of the Gators' invitational.
The other semifinal in Wisner raised even more eyebrows when Class D No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis swept Class C No. 2 Wayne.
“We played Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and then Wayne, and I looked at the stats later and thought, ‘Well gosh, we hardly made any mistakes,’ ” St. Francis coach Dean Korus said.
“It's nice to see that, but I think we give a little more points away than what we should and those two games we just didn't give anything away. They had to earn everything they got.”
As the larger schools in the Wisner-Pilger invitational had to settle for playing in the third-, fifth- and seventh-place matches, St. Francis and CWC squared off for the championship trophy, which CWC won 25-16, 25-23.
“We played (CWC) last year in the district finals to get to state,” Korus said. “They beat us in five. So, they're not new to us. They have three really nice hitters. You really can't key on one of them, so they kind of kept us off-balance.”
Korus said the Flyers were also a little off-balance early in the season. “It started a little rough. I thought we definitely had the potential to be really good this year, but Caitlin Jarosz was out all summer with a knee injury.
“She was the leading hitter we had coming back. She's had a couple of off games, but overall, we can count on her to put the ball down for us.”
Like Jarosz, the team's third-leading returning hitter wasn't able to spend a lot of time over the summer working on her volleyball skills. That's because Allison Weidner spent most of those days traveling around the country, playing basketball for the Omaha-based All Nebraska Attack.
Just a junior, Weidner already has multiple Division I scholarship offers for basketball, including one from Nebraska. She's also a standout track athlete and the defending Class D state champion in both the 400 and 800.
Korus said she's progressing well on the volleyball court. “Her confidence is growing, she's getting back into the swing of volleyball and she's finally finding her way around.”
To turn defense into offense, Korus turns to juniors Alissa Kosch and Peighton Eisenmenger.
“Alissa is our libero, and this is her third year starting. She's kind of the mainstay as far as getting the ball up to the setter,” he said. “If she can get her passes to where they belong, everything else kind of clicks for us.
“Peighton is our setter. She's figuring out what each girl needs as far as setting her the good balls and getting kills.”
One of those girls is freshman outside hitter Kylee Wessel. “She's coming along, and I'm expecting great things from her,” Korus said.
Seniors Makenna Krings and Lauren Pfeifer are the Flyers' two middles. “We were a little weak there last year,” Korus said “But this year I feel like we have more potential. We might not be producing as many kills and blocks as I would like, but at least I know we have the capability of doing it.”
Korus said he also has a luxury most small schools don't have.
“I've never had this much depth. If I go down a middle hitter or if I go down an outside hitter, I've got someone that can come in and I feel can do just as good of a job.”
The Flyers will begin building on their 8-3 record when they host 12-3 Nebraska Christian and 9-9 Heartland Lutheran in a triangular on Thursday.
“Nebraska Christian has won our (Goldenrod) conference for the last five or six years,” Korus said. “We have a lot of our games at home in the remaining part of the season, so that's going to help.”
CLASS D
Chambers/Wheeler Central's championship run through the Wisner-Pilger invitational would normally have been good enough to vault the Renegades from the No. 3 spot to No. 1. But Wynot remains on the top rung after its impressive victory over Class C No. 5 Ponca on Tuesday.
CWC has to settle for the No. 2 spot this week. Meanwhile, St. Francis moves up from fourth to third based on its results in Wisner.
Hartington Cedar Catholic drops from second to fourth. The Trojans went 0-3 during the week, but each of the losses — to Wayne, O'Neill and Battle Creek — came at the hands of a Class C1 school.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family remains fifth. The Bulldogs defeated Pender but fell to Class C No. 8 Summerland.
Neligh-Oakdale makes its chart debut at No. 6. The Warriors have won five straight, including impressive triumphs over Osmond, Stuart and O'Neill St. Mary's.
As a result of its loss to Neligh-Oakdale, Stuart falls from sixth to seventh and Winside remains eighth.
Last week's No.7, Osmond, has lost five straight and falls out of the top eight. The Tigers are among the honorably mentioned.
Hartington-Newcastle is 9-6 and earned victories in last week over Osmond and Class C1 Wakefield/Allen, but an early-season loss to Winside prevents the Wildcats from replacing the other Wildcats on the chart.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Tilden Elkhorn Valley also were considered for places among the Class D elite.
CLASS C
Determining the area's top five teams in Class C is not difficult. It's deciding where to place each of them that's problematic.
Under the “What have you done for me lately?” category, Norfolk Catholic regains the No. 1 spot this week after its straight-sets victory on Tuesday over Lutheran High Northeast.
Battle Creek falls from the top rung to second after a loss to Class D1 Fremont Bergan in the Elkhorn Valley invitational.
Lutheran High Northeast won the Riverside invitational over the weekend before falling to Norfolk Catholic. The Eagles move up from fourth to third.
Lutheran High has split with Wayne, which falls from No. 2 to No. 4. The Blue Devils did record notable victories in the past week over O'Neill, Hartington Cedar Catholic and Wisner-Pilger but also lost to Class D2 Humphrey St. Francis.
Ponca stays at No. 5. The Indians also fell to a Class D2 team in Wynot. That may have been cause for a slight fall in the ratings, but for now, no other Class C team can match the Indians' résumé.
Summerland (Ewing/Clearwater/Orchard) comes the closest. The Bobcats are 17-3 and added a victory over Class D No. 5 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and move from eighth to sixth.
A pair of East Husker schools fill out the Class C chart. No. 7 North Bend Central and No. 8 Oakland-Craig both went undefeated over the past week.
Last week's No. 6, Wisner-Pilger, falls from the chart after losing three times in the past week, while Guardian Angels Central Catholic — seventh last week — also exits following a pair of losses, including one to Oakland-Craig.
The Gators and Bluejays could very well return to the ratings next week. So could the others hereby honorably mentioned: Stanton, O'Neill, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, Clarkson/Leigh and Howells-Dodge.