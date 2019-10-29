It’s time for the second season, or the season within a season if you will.
Yes, we’re talking about the playoffs. Thirty (yes, 30) teams from Northeast and North Central Nebraska are in this year’s state playoffs. That’s more than half of the teams from the area.
One of those teams is “the story” of its class, according to at least one opposing coach.
“I told (Plainview) coach (Kyle) Schmidt that he’s done a tremendous job,” Humphrey St. Francis coach Eric Kessler said. “Last year, we handled them easily, and this year it looks like a different team on film. With the success they’ve had, he deserves a ton of credit. His kids deserve a ton of credit for buying into what they’ve done. They’re the story of D2 football for sure, and they’re going to be a tough out in the playoffs.”
That statement came after the Flyers defeated the Pirates 54-26 in the regular-season finale. After St. Francis scored 24 points in the game’s first 2 minutes, 50 seconds, Plainview played almost even, only getting outscored 30-26 in the final 45-plus minutes.
That prompted some frank postgame assessments with one eye forward.
“We made a lot of mistakes. They made us make some mistakes, but we’ve got to be a lot sharper mentally if we’re going to continue to make it very far in the playoffs,” Kessler said. “It’s a great test. We’ve had a year where we’ve had a lot of success and we’ve had our way, and Plainview punched us back and showed. You learn the most when you play good teams, and we learned that we have a lot to correct.”
That doesn’t change the fact that Northeast and North Central Nebraska had two No. 1 seeds, including Howells-Dodge in Class D1, when the Nebraska School Activities Association released its playoff brackets Saturday morning.
With 23 first-round matchups involving area teams, we’ll focus on the eight-man playoffs Tuesday in advance of their Thursday games. Look for a recap Wednesday from the previous week’s predictions, along with picks for 11-man playoffs that begin Friday.
CLASS D2
No. 9 Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing (7-1) at No. 8 Overton (5-3): You mean to tell me that, with just one blemish on their record, the Renegades have to open the playoffs on the road? Overton is 0-3 mark against 7-1 teams, but CWCE has played just two teams with winning records. CWCE 36, Overton 30.
No. 16 Elgin Public/Pope John (2-6) at No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (8-0): The Wolfpack has played a difficult schedule, to say the least, with four of their six losses to teams 7-1 or 8-0, and all six have come against teams with winning records. Their reward? A rematch with one of those four losses. St. Francis 60, Elgin/Pope John 6.
No. 15 Pender (4-4) at No. 2 Bloomfield (8-0): After a one-point win over Winnebago, Pender dropped three straight for a 1-3 start. But the Pendragons have gotten rolling with wins in three of their final four games, including a four-point loss to district runner-up Mead. Still, I’d take the hosts. Bloomfield 42, Pender 14.
No. 13 Wynot (3-5) at No. 4 Johnson-Brock (6-2): For the second year in a row, Wynot parlayed a surprising win over Allen in the regular-season finale into a playoff berth. This time, however, the opponent is the defending champion. Johnson-Brock 42, Wynot 12.
No. 12 Randolph (3-5) at No. 5 Plainview (7-1): In the second week of the season, Plainview made its first statement of the season when the Pirates defeated Randolph by 26 points. This will be the fourth time the teams have played in the past two seasons, as they also faced each other in the first round of last season’s playoffs. Plainview 52, Randolph 26.
No. 11 Riverside (5-3) at No. 6 Clarkson/Leigh (6-2): When the Patriots learned that Tommy McEvoy, an Elite Eight selection a year ago, would be out for the season, did anyone expect Clarkson/Leigh to win the district title? What about six straight wins, all by a margin of 36 or more points? Now, the question is this — can the Patriots win a playoff game for the third time in the eight-year history of the co-op? Clarkson/Leigh 44, Riverside 32.
No. 10 Mead (5-3) at No. 7 Hartington-Newcastle (5-3): This is an intriguing matchup in that neither team owns a win over an opponent with a winning record. The Wildcats appear to be on the cusp of a big win with an overtime loss to Allen and a 10-point loss to undefeated Bloomfield. In three games against teams with winning records, the visiting Raiders are 0-3 with a total of 30 points scored. Hartington-Newcastle 32, Mead 20.
No. 9 Allen (6-2) at No. 8 Lawrence-Nelson (4-4): The Eagles were in line to host a first-round game, but then they suffered a regular season-ending loss to Wynot that dropped them to a 205-mile trip to Lawrence, which is between Hastings and the Nebraska-Kansas border. Allen 34, Lawrence-Nelson 26.
CLASS D1
No. 16 Homer (4-4) at No. 1 Howells-Dodge (8-0): This is rare territory for the visiting Knights, who are recording their ninth all-time appearance in the state playoffs, and first since 2011. Between Howells and Howells-Dodge, they’ve made the playoffs every year since 1999 — in other words, longer than today’s players have been alive. By itself, that’s not a factor. But the Jaguars have been winning big games all year. Howells-Dodge 48, Homer 12.
No. 15 Guardian Angels Central Catholic (4-4) at No. 2 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (8-0): Look, I know the host Eagles have seemingly picked up where they left off at the end of last regular season. But I’m here to tell you that an upset is entirely possible, if for no other reason than the fact that three of the Bluejays’ losses are to teams with 8-0 or 7-1 records. At some point, you’ve got to throw out the chalk. I’m banking on GACC playing up to its potential up front on this one. GACC 34, BDS 26.
No. 13 Elkhorn Valley (4-4) at No. 4 Osceola/High Plains (6-2): The Falcons have already shown what happens when a team doesn’t come fully ready to play, and they have playmakers who can help pull off upsets this time of year. With just nine points separating these teams earlier in the season, it’s not inconceivable to think upset here. Osceola/High Plains 54, Elkhorn Valley 44.
No. 12 Creighton (5-3) at No. 5 Wisner-Pilger (7-1): Whether quarterback Brayden Zimmerer is healthy for the Bulldogs doesn’t change the fact that Creighton has yet to defeat a team with better than a winning record this season. That being said, the experience that Creighton has in the postseason could come up huge, especially if it’s a close matchup. Creighton 28, Wisner-Pilger 22.
No. 11 North Central (5-3) at No. 6 Sutherland (8-0): It’s hard to tell with some of these undefeated teams that haven’t faced many challenges on the schedule. Case in point — the Sailors have faced just one team with a winning record, whereas the Knights have a win over defending champion Creighton. North Central 30, Sutherland 28.
No. 10 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (5-3) at No. 7 Cross County (4-4): For the first time since a four-year stretch from 2006 through 2009, the Bears have made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. You can bet they remember last year’s trip, when LCC lost at Fullerton in overtime. This is a team that’s been learning how to win, and this is the time that those lessons pay off. LCC 32, Cross County 22.
No. 9 Nebraska City Lourdes (4-4) at No. 8 Lutheran High Northeast (5-3): There was some chatter after Thursday’s loss about whether the Eagles would still get a first-round home playoff game. They did, and let’s see what they do with this second chance, so to speak. On the flip side, the Knights have won three straight after a 1-4 start. Lutheran High 40, Lourdes 22.
No. 9 West Holt (6-2) at No. 8 Neligh-Oakdale (6-2): This game seems to come down to one question. Which Neligh-Oakdale team shows up — the one that lost 28-20 to Elkhorn Valley or the one that scored 86 on Lutheran High? Remember, the Warriors defeated the Huskies 56-12 earlier this season. Neligh-Oakdale 54, West Holt 34.