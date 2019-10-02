This column needs to be prefaced with a statement: Game officials have a hard job to do.
That being said, two weeks in a row now, I’ve attended games that have been dramatically altered by game officials. That wouldn’t be an issue, except both were due to rather questionable calls.
We all need to be more than willing to support the game officials because they have to make snap judgments in real time. They don’t have video replay. But what happens when, in real time, it appears a mistake was made? That’s where a delicate balance has to be made.
In my capacity as a sports writer covering the game, I must be fair to both sides. If coaches, players and fans of one team can point to a questionable call or more that they believed truly changed the outcome of the game, I’m not fair to them if I omit that as part of the story about said game. But it’s only part of the story, not the whole story.
This predicament happened twice in the last two weeks.
The first seemed like a no-brainer to me: In real time, it appeared that a running back scored what would have been a go-ahead touchdown. But instead, he was spotted short. Then a turnover on downs led to the other team scoring on back-to-back possessions. Yes, a touchdown taken off the board in a 40-32 game is a big deal. Yes, you can also make the argument that the team had a chance on fourth down.
The next week, two touchdowns were wiped off due to iffy penalties. One was what appeared to be a clean block but was instead ruled a block in the back, negating a 65-yard scoring play. On that same team’s next possession, a 44-yard touchdown was called back on an offensive facemask penalty. In real time, it looked like a clean stiff-arm to the side of an opposing player’s helmet, but it was ruled that the ball carrier grabbed the facemask. That team lost by 10 points, and the coach was still visibly upset after the game.
There’s a reason I’m bringing up these instances, and it’s not to pick We all make mistakes.
The difference, however, is that when they make a mistake, everyone sees it. That includes the coaches, players, media and even the fans. That part hasn’t changed.
What has changed is that, in this day and age, mistakes are even more visible because of the prevalence of video and social media. When I post a video of a play during a game on social media, it’s only to update people on key points of the game, not to pick on someone who makes a mistake.
I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again: If you think you can do a better job, I’m sure the Nebraska School Activities Association will be more than willing to accept volunteers. I say “volunteers” because those folks aren’t paid enough to deal with the criticism they often face. Those folks sacrifice a great deal of time to give back to the game, and for the most part, many are past players or even coaches.
My goal is to let the story be about the kids, but it’s hard to ignore those times in which there is more to the story.
There is not, however, more to the story of my predictions.
Last week’s results
Records: 7-3 last week, 38-12 season, .760 winning percentage. A 76% success rate is good in some things, but after back-to-back 9-1 weeks, I would say that I can do better.
How city teams fared: Norfolk High started the week by improving to a game below .500 with its second straight Thursday win, this one coming against Omaha South (24-20 predicted, 31-28 final). Norfolk Catholic broke into the win column by holding off Crofton in a game that was expected to be close (24-21 predicted, 21-20 final). On the flip side, Howells-Dodge handed Lutheran High Northeast its second straight loss (40-30 predicted, 50-27 final).
Highlights: Does it count if you’re half-right on a prediction? If so, Pierce and Neligh-Oakdale matched their winning totals as the Bluejays defeated Wayne (42-20 predicted, 42-0 final) and the Warriors held off Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (34-32 predicted, 34-24 final).
Lowlight: There are some things in life that are just too hard for me. Like picking Ohio State to beat Nebraska, even if it makes an editor question the substances inside me at the time (NU 38-35 predicted, OSU 48-7 final).
Other results (predictions in parentheses): Bloomfield 42, Allen 26 (38-34); Concordia-St. Paul 28, Wayne State 21 (WSC 24-23); New England 16, Buffalo 10 (35-23); Chicago 16, Minnesota 6 (Minnesota 29-26).
This week’s predictions
HIGH SCHOOL
Norfolk (2-3) at Bellevue West (5-0): Yes, the Panthers have momentum coming off of back-to-back Thursday wins. But that will be tested big-time when they visit the consensus No. 1-ranked Thunderbirds, who have scored at least 36 points in every game this season. To compare, the Panthers have not scored more than 35 in a game. Bellevue West 42, Norfolk 20.
Hartington Cedar Catholic (2-3) at Norfolk Catholic (1-4): Outside of the Trojans’ 34-0 victory over Ponca last week, the other two wins combined between these teams are by a grand total of three points. It’s possible that the loser of this game is out of the playoff picture with three weeks to go. Norfolk Catholic 24, Cedar Catholic 23.
Class D No. 9 Lutheran High Northeast (2-2) at Elkhorn Valley (3-1): This is the third straight week that the Eagles will be facing a team with one or zero losses, and this is the third straight week that the Falcons will be facing a team at or above .500. It’s safe to say that the Eagles have had a tougher schedule the past couple of weeks, but will it pay off this time? Lutheran High 41, Elkhorn Valley 30.
Columbus Lakeview (3-2) at Class C No. 1 Pierce (5-0): The Bluejays have rolled pretty much all season, but this week they host a Vikings squad that has suffered two losses by a total of 10 points. There’s a chance this could be the last team with a winning record that Pierce sees in the regular season. Pierce 42, Lakeview 14.
Class D No. 2 Howells-Dodge (4-0) at No. 5 Neligh-Oakdale (4-0): For the second straight week, the Jaguars hit the road to face the No. 5-ranked eight-man team in the area. Which one continues the unbeaten start in Class D1-5 district play? Howells-Dodge 36, Neligh-Oakdale 28.
Class D No. 10 Allen (3-1) at Hartington-Newcastle (3-1): This has been a unique matchup lately with Allen coach Dave Uldrich going against his son, Hartington-Newcastle coach Corey Uldrich. If there’s anything I’ve learned over the years, when a father and son go against each other, it’s always wise to side with the experience. Allen 34, Hartington-Newcastle 24.
COLLEGE
Northwestern (1-3) at Nebraska (3-2): This is one of those games where you just throw out the records because, for whatever reason, the Huskers and Wildcats always seem to play it close. Expect this one to come down to the fourth quarter (again). Nebraska 29, Northwestern 26.
Minnesota Crookston (0-4) at Wayne State (1-3): Over the years, the Golden Eagles have been one of those teams that the Wildcats have often righted themselves against. Can Wayne State do that again and put last week — a heartbreaking loss by a touchdown — behind them? Wayne State 27, Minnesota Crookston 20.
NFL
L.A. Rams (3-1) at Seattle (3-1): Normally, I’d be all for picking the Rams, given their explosive offense and all. But it’s a Thursday game, the Rams are coming off a loss, and it’s in Seattle. All of that adds up in favor of the Seahawks. Seattle 27, L.A. Rams 25.
Green Bay (3-1) at Dallas (3-1): In contrast to the Rams mentioned above, the Packers have extra time to prepare for Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, and I could probably keep going for the Cowboys. Both are coming off their first loss of the season. Green Bay 24, Dallas 19.