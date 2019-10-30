For the first time since 1995, Norfolk Catholic will not be a part of the Nebraska state playoffs.
Strange, yes. But remember, that was so long ago that Nebraska was in the middle of the greatest dynasty in college football history.
If you need a reminder of just how long ago that was, all anyone had to do was turn the TV on Saturday afternoon. Nebraska paid tribute to the Blackshirts in one of the worst ways possible, allowing Indiana (seriously, Indiana?!) to earn bowl eligibility inside of Memorial Stadium.
I’m no longer sure how to describe how most of Husker nation felt. For me, the embarrassment and disappointment has been replaced with frustration. What made it even worse was how the Huskers performed defensively with the alternate Blackshirts uniform. Taking the alternate uniform away for the rest of the season would be a good idea, but it doesn’t appear to be a drastic enough step. If I’m Scott Frost, I would take the Blackshirts away from the first-team defense for practice. Like, yesterday.
All that shows is how long it’s been since Nebraska has been prominent. On the flip side, it also shows how long Norfolk Catholic has been able to sustain its success. The playoff streak that ended for the Knights is truly remarkable in high school football. It’s a commendable effort, to say the least, from Jeff Bellar and his staff over the years to maintain such success.
A year ago, it was the last thing anyone would talk about as the Knights marched to Memorial Stadium to play in the state championship. That march begins Friday for area 11-man teams. After previewing eight-man games Tuesday, let’s take a look at 11-man matchups, preceded by a recap of the previous week.
Last week’s results
Records: 8-2 last week, 69-21 season, .766 winning percentage.
How city teams fared: The two city teams to win games last week were the two that saw their respective seasons come to an end, as Norfolk High (45-6 predicted, 49-0 final) and Norfolk Catholic (31-14 predicted, 56-6 final) took care of Omaha Benson and Ponca, respectively. Lutheran High Northeast outscored its projection (46-28 predicted), but Neligh-Oakdale outdid its prediction by almost 60 points (86-50 final).
Highlight: Wayne State needed some positive momentum in a big way, and that’s exactly what the Wildcats got when they held off University of Mary 26-23 (24-16 predicted).
Lowlight: What happened inside Memorial Stadium (Nebraska 28-27 predicted, Indiana 38-31 final).
Other results (predictions in parentheses): Oakland-Craig 40, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 30 (36-20); Humphrey St. Francis 54, Plainview 26 (42-32); Wakefield 62, Wisner-Pilger 26 (28-20); Bloomfield 46, Hartington-Newcastle 36 (38-14); Green Bay 31, Kansas City 24 (31-27).
This week’s predictions
CLASS C2
No. 9 Fremont Bergan (7-2) at No. 8 Battle Creek (8-1): Two teams that, at first glance, appear to be trending in opposite directions as the Knights lost back-to-back games late in the regular season and the Braves have won eight in a row. A year ago as the No. 15 seed, Battle Creek traveled to Sutton and put a scare into the second-seeded Mustangs. A win could put the Braves in a similar situation this season. Battle Creek 24, Fremont Bergan 18.
No. 12 Wilber-Clatonia (7-2) at No. 5 Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur (8-1): After back-to-back losses early in the season, Wilber-Clatonia has played defense reminiscent of its 2016 state championship team with six points allowed in its final six games. But it likely hasn’t seen an offense quite like this. BRLD 30, Wilber-Clatonia 21.
No. 13 North Platte St. Patrick’s (6-3) at No. 4 North Bend Central (8-1): The host Tigers have to be one of the more battle-tested teams in the state with six of their nine games against teams that finished the season 4-5 or better, and they also have a penchant for winning close games with a 5-0 mark in games decided by 11 points or fewer. North Bend 16, St. Patrick’s 7.
No. 15 Hartington Cedar Catholic (5-4) at No. 2 Oakland-Craig (9-0): Whatever you do, don’t be deceived by that early-season score. The Trojans are a much different team with a healthy Jacob Keiser. Would he be enough to give Cedar Catholic a realistic chance at an upset? Maybe, but the Oakland-Craig defense might have something to say about it. Oakland-Craig 35, Cedar Catholic 27.
CLASS C1
No. 16 Valentine (5-4) at No. 1 Adams Central (9-0): After a season away, the Badgers return to the playoffs for the 14th time this century. That experience is good, but it doesn’t stop a Patriot team that has defeated four teams with 6-3 or better records and posted four shutouts this season. Adams Central 35, Valentine 6.
No. 13 Chase County (5-4) at No. 4 Pierce (9-0): Look, I know that Class C1 looks loaded this year with four undefeated teams. But you mean to tell me that, after everything Pierce has done this season, the Bluejays are only a No. 4 seed? I’d hate to be anything in front of Mark Brahmer & Co. this week. Pierce 42, Chase County 14.
No. 11 Wayne (7-2) at No. 6 Kearney Catholic (7-2): Don’t look now, but Wayne — a team that’s been ranked for just one week this season — knocked off Wahoo Neumann in a battle of 6-2 teams to end the regular season. But until then, the Blue Devils hadn’t beaten a team that finished the season with a winning record. Now? Don’t be shocked if Wayne pulls the upset. Wayne 17, Kearney Catholic 14.