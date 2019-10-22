Where did the season go?
It’s a rhetorical question that many people seem to ask this time of year, whether it be players, coaches, fans, the media or people in all four groups.
Yes, this is the final week of the regular season for football, which means the temptation is there to peek ahead to the playoff brackets. I know better than to attempt to forecast such things because there is always more math and moving parts than I can seem to keep track of.
But what we’ll do for much of this column is take a look at the district races involving area teams, because we know that the district champions will continue their seasons in the playoffs, with a mention of teams that may be in line to have their names listed on the brackets.
First, however, is a look at the area ratings going into the final full week of October.
Ratings recap
There were modifications to both lists with one new team joining the ratings after the second-to-last week of the regular season.
Changes to the Class C list should not necessarily come as a surprise after Oakland-Craig beat Fremont Bergan 52-0, and then previous No. 2 Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur needed overtime to fend off Bergan 42-36. The result was nearly enough to vault Battle Creek to third — but the Braves needed to recover an onside kick and run out the clock to survive a valiant rally by sixth-ranked Hartington Cedar Catholic.
Pierce remains No. 1 after another big win, while North Bend Central stays fifth after holding off Shelby-Rising City.
In Class D, West Holt is welcomed to the ratings for the first time this season after holding off defending Class D champion Creighton 33-32, and the Huskies are included at No. 10. Creighton drops out, while Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing falls a spot to ninth after its 44-33 loss to undefeated Central Valley. Allen is promoted to eighth — the previous ranking occupied by CWCE.
The top seven in Class D is unchanged: Humphrey St. Francis, Howells-Dodge, Wakefield, Wisner-Pilger, Bloomfield, Plainview and Lutheran High Northeast. Five of the top six are the remaining undefeated eight-man teams in the area.
District discussion
We’ll break down each district involving area teams in descending class order, starting with Norfolk High in Class A.
A-2: Norfolk (3-5) will not finish with more than four victories in a season for at least the third straight season. That much is certain after Friday’s 21-14 loss at Lincoln Pius X, which took the Panthers out of playoff consideration. Now, the focus turns to trying to end the season on a strong note against Omaha Benson (0-8).
C1-3: No. 1 Pierce (8-0) technically doesn’t have the district title wrapped up, although the Bluejays are a perfect 3-0 thus far in district play with only a visit to C1-3 opponent Boone Central (2-6) left on the schedule. But a Pierce stumble would open the door for Wayne, which ended C1-3 play with a 3-1 record and travels to nondistrict foe Wahoo Neumann in a battle of 6-2 squads. Even with a Pierce win and a Wayne loss, the Blue Devils (11th in NSAA points) could be in the playoffs regardless.
C1-7: Valentine (4-4) and O’Neill (2-6) face off this Friday in a battle of the only other two area teams in C1. The Badgers sit 18th in C1 as far as the NSAA points standings are concerned, so they would need some help as far as trying to get into the playoffs.
C2-2: Friday’s game between unbeatens No. 2 Oakland-Craig and No. 3 Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur is huge for several reasons, but here are two: The winner is the district champion, and both are among a three-way tie for third in C2 in the NSAA points standings. The only other area team in the district is Tekamah-Herman (3-5).
C2-3: Just like Pierce mentioned above, No. 4 Battle Creek (7-1) technically doesn’t have the district wrapped up because it still plays Crofton (2-6) in district play, and a loss would open the door for Hartington Cedar Catholic (4-4), which is 3-1 in district play and travels to Stanton (2-6). The Braves appear safe for the playoffs, and a win may be enough for them to host a first-round game. The Trojans sit 15th in the NSAA points standings, so a win Friday could be enough for them to reach the postseason for the third time since its 2014 runner-up finish.
C2-4: Don’t look now, but No. 5 North Bend Central leads this district after last Friday’s 16-13 victory over Shelby-Rising City. It’s the second week in a row the Tigers have triumphed over a team currently 6-2 on the season, including a 13-0 triumph over David City Aquinas. North Bend is the other part of the three-way tie with Oakland-Craig and BRLD in the NSAA points standings, and all that’s left for North Bend is a Friday visit to David City (4-4). The only other area team in the district is Twin River (3-5).
D1-4: No. 3 Wakefield (6-1) will meet No. 4 Wisner-Pilger (7-0) on Friday in Wisner to decide the district champion. Regardless of the result, the Gators are headed to the playoffs and the Trojans are not because Wakefield is ineligible due to its enrollment. If the Trojans were eligible for the playoffs, it’s possible they would have been a No. 4 seed or thereabouts. Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Homer (both 3-4) may be in line for playoff spots with wins Friday.
D1-5: Remember how everyone in this district had unbeaten records early on? Outside of Madison (2-5), the rest of D1-5 — No. 2 Howells-Dodge (7-0), No. 7 Lutheran High Northeast (5-2), Neligh-Oakdale (5-2), Elkhorn Valley (4-3) and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (4-3) would all make the playoffs right now. Lutheran High hosts Neligh-Oakdale and Elkhorn Valley hosts LCC, both on Thursday. We’ll see how the math shakes out after those games if all five of those teams get into the playoffs.
D1-7: Remember West Holt’s win over Creighton last weekend? That may have been enough to decide the district title, as the Huskies (5-2 overall, 4-0 in district play) already own a victory over North Central (4-3 overall, 3-1 in district). As of right now, Creighton (4-3) is tied with LCC for one of the last playoff spots, so a win over Boyd County (0-7) may be enough to keep the Bulldogs in the postseason.
D2-2: Clarkson/Leigh (5-2) all but wrapped up a district championship with last week’s 44-8 victory at Mead, which actually stopped a streak of four straight wins in which Clarkson/Leigh had scored 60 or more points. The Patriots play Emerson-Hubbard (2-5) on Friday.
D2-3: As of Monday, the top four teams in the district — yes, that includes Randolph (2-5) — were in line to make the playoffs, led by undefeated and No. 5-ranked Bloomfield. Also in the district are Allen (6-1) and Hartington-Newcastle (5-2), both 3-1 in the district, and Bloomfield hosts Hartington-Newcastle on Thursday. Wynot (2-5) may have a shot at one of the lowest seeds if it pulls out a win at Allen.
D2-4: The district title comes down to Friday’s game between undefeateds No. 6 Plainview and No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis. Elgin Public/Pope John (2-6) ended its regular season last week, but as of Monday, appeared to be on the cut line for the playoffs.
D2-5: Central Valley (7-0) knocked off Chambers/Wheeler Central/Ewing (6-1) last week in a de facto district championship game, as every other team in the district has two or more losses. O’Neill St. Mary’s (3-4) also appears on track to possibly continue its season in the playoffs.
D6-1: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (6-1) should have its six-man district championship wrapped up, but the Bulldogs are ineligible for the playoffs based on enrollment. It does not appear any other area teams are in line for the six-man playoffs.