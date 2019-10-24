The volleyball post season is quickly approaching as subdistricts for classes C1, C2, D1 and D2 begin on Monday.
As of this writing, pairings have not been released, but each team in the C and D classes has been assigned a subdistrict and later, the Daily News will preview the tournaments involving one or more Northeast or North Central Nebraska teams.
Surprisingly, four area teams with the best chances to qualify for the state tournament will have to do so with among the smallest enrollments of their respective classifications.
The Nebraska School Activities Association classifies volleyball teams using the female enrollment for grades 9, 10 and 11 on the fourth Friday of September of the previous year.
This season, the cutoff for Class C1 was 58. Therefore, Battle Creek (59) and Norfolk Catholic (58) will have to compete in a class with schools that have three-year female enrollments of up to 116.
Lutheran High Northeast is in the same boat in Class C2. The school’s female enrollment number was 40. Had Lutheran High had one fewer girl student, the Eagles would have competed in Class D1 this year.
Finally, Chambers/Wheeler Central finds itself in a similar situation in Class D1. The combined three-year female enrollment the two schools added up to 27, just above the D1 cutoff of 26.
Just the same, all four of those teams are very talented and despite having to compete against schools and co-ops with larger enrollments, they should be very competitive in their respective classes during the post season.
CLASS C
The game of musical chairs continues among the Class C top four. Lutheran High Northeast has defeated Wayne. Wayne has defeated Norfolk Catholic and Battle Creek. Norfolk Catholic has defeated Lutheran High twice and split with Battle Creek. And Battle Creek avenged an earlier defeat to the Knights on Tuesday in the semifinals of the Mid-State Conference tournament.
All four teams have had great seasons and are comparable in talent. It would not be inappropriate to name all four co-No 1s but we don’t believe in ties in these parts.
As mentioned above, last week’s No. 1, Norfolk Catholic, fell in the Mid-State Conference semifinals, opening up the top spot for Lutheran High Northeast. The Eagles have won 11 straight and 19 of their last 20.
Wayne has the No. 2 spot and was to have played No. 3 Battle Creek in the Mid-State final on Thursday. Meanwhile, Norfolk Catholic falls to fourth.
Despite its loss in the Lewis and Clark Conference final, Ponca remains fifth and Summerland is sixth. The Bobcats take on Class D No. 1 Chambers/Wheeler Central in the final of Niobrara Valley Conference tournament on Friday in Tilden.
North Bend Central defeated Wisner-Pilger in the East Husker Conference final on Saturday and the Tigers and Gators both re-enter the ratings chart at Nos. 7 and 8.
Last week’s No. 7, Oakland-Craig fell to North Bend in the East Husker semifinals and previous No. 8 Guardian Angels Central Catholic lost to Class D No. 5 Hartington Cedar Catholic in the Mid-State Conference quarterfinals. Both drop out of the ratings for this week and head the list of the honorably mentioned, along with Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, O’Neill, Boyd County, Howells-Dodge, Stanton and Wakefield/Allen.
CLASS D
Chambers/Wheeler Central in Class D1 holds the area’s best chance for a state championship in 2019. The Renegades are tall, talented and tested. After losing its first two matches of the year, CWC has reeled off 26 straight wins.
The Renegades avenged one of their losses on Oct. 8 with a straight-sets win over Central Valley. They’ll have a chance for the other on Friday night in Tilden when they square off with Summerland for the NVC crown.
Humphrey St. Francis earned the Goldenrod Conference title by knocking off five-time defending champion Nebraska Christian in Saturday’s final. The Flyers move up one spot to No. 2.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family drops one position after a loss to Nebraska Christian on Tuesday.
Fresh off its Lewis and Clark championship, Wynot moves up one rung to fourth while previous No. 4 Hartington Cedar Catholic falls to fifth. The Trojans lost to Wayne in the Mid-State semifinals and were to have played Norfolk Catholic for third place on Thursday.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge raised some eyebrows on Monday by taking Wynot to five sets in the Lewis and Clark Conference semifinals, losing 15-13 in the fifth. The Bears then avenged an earlier defeat by downing Winside in the third-place match and enter the ratings for the first time this year at No. 6.
Following losses in their respective conference tournaments, Winside and Neligh-Oakdale, both drop one spot to Nos. 7 and 8.
Last week’s No. 8, Hartington-Newcastle, falls out of the ratings after Lewis and Clark tournament losses to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Wakefield/Allen.
The Wildcats are honorably mentioned along with Elkhorn Valley, Stuart and Elgin Public/Pope John.
SUDISTRICT PREVIEWS
There are 12 subdistricts in each of the four smallest classes: C1, C2, D1 and D2. The 12 winners in each class advance to district championship matches scheduled for a week from Saturday, Nov. 2, along with four wild cards — the four subdistrict non-winners with the highest point totals under a formula established by the NSAA.
With that in mind, here are the previews of each subdistrict involving area teams.
C1-3 at Wisner-Pilger — Logan View/Scribner-Snyder and Wakefield/Allen appear to have the inside track with West Point-Beemer and Winnebago also involved. This subdistrict winner will likely be among the lowest seeded when district championship pairings are announced.
C1-4 at Fremont — Class C No. 7 North Bend Central has been assigned to the same subdistrict as the state’s second-ranked and defending state champ, Wahoo. The Tigers would have an outside chance at a wildcard.
C1-7 at Norfolk High — This loaded subdistrict includes the area’s top three ranked Class C1 teams - Wayne, Battle Creek and Norfolk Catholic. Pierce is also involved. Fortunately, there’s a good chance two teams that don’t win the subdistrict crown, will earn wildcards.
C1-8 at Columbus High — Boone Central is the only area side in tournament that includes the state’s top-ranked team: St. Paul.
C1-9 at Bassett — Ainsworth, O’Neill and Valentine will have an uphill climb in an effort to knock off 26-2 Broken Bow.
C2-2 at West Point — Class C No. 7 Oakland-Craig is the favorite in a tourney that also includes Tekamah-Herman.
C2-4 at Pender — Class C No. 6 Ponca is the favorite, but No. 8 Wisner-Pilger and Guardian Angels Central Catholic are both capable of knocking off the Indians. Without a subdistrict crown, Ponca would have a good shot at a wildcard; the Gators would have an outside shot.
C2-5 at Norfolk Catholic — Class C No. 1 Lutheran High Northeast is the clear favorite in a subdistrict that also includes Stanton, Howells-Dodge, Clarkson/Leigh and Madison.
C2-7 at Neligh-Oakdale — Class C No. 6 Summerland is the best team but Boyd County and Crofton could make things interesting for the Bobcats.
D1-1 at Oakland-Craig — Defending Class D1 state champion Fremont Bergan should cruise through a tournament that includes Omaha Nation, Pender and Walthill.
D1-3 at Ponca — This one will likely come down to a battle between Class C No. 5 Hartington Cedar Catholic and cross-town rival Hartington-Newcastle. The sides have not played each other this year. Should it lose, Cedar would have a good chance at a wildcard.
D1-4 at Battle Creek — Class D No. 6 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge is playing its best volleyball of the season while No. 8 Neligh-Oakdale has been tested by Class C powers Norfolk Catholic and Summerland in recent weeks. Those two are the favorites but Elkhorn Valley and Osmond are good enough to challenge. Plainview is also involved.
D1-5 at Boone Central — Class D No. 1 Chambers/Wheeler Central, No. 3 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Central Valley are three of the state’s top 10 teams in Class D1. CWC is the favorite after defeating H/LHF twice and splitting with Central Valley. Should they lose, the Renegades would almost certainly earn a wildcard while H/LHF and Central Valley would have good chances as well. Elgin Public/Pope John is also involved.
D1-6 at Shelby-Rising City — Twin River is the only area team. Fullerton is the favorite.
D2-2 at Hartington Cedar Catholic — Class D No. 4 Wynot is the clear favorite and will likely face off with No. 7 Winside in the final. The Blue Devils would almost certainly have a wildcard with a loss while the Wildcats have an outside chance. Emerson-Hubbard and Randolph are also involved.
D2-4 at Niobrara — Stuart should roll through this subdistrict the also includes Bloomfield, Santee and O’Neill St. Mary’s.
D2-5 at Central Valley (Greeley) — Class D No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis should have zero trouble winning this tourney as the other three teams — St. Edward, Riverside and Spalding Academy — have a combined 14 wins among them and four of those are against each other.