Close finishes, narrow defeats at Off Road Speedway

The Winged Sprint Cars of the Nebraska 360 Sprints Series and the Midwest Sprint Touring Series combined to put on a show for a large crowd that stuck around despite a two-hour rain delay at Off Road Speedway on Saturday night.
And the Sprint Cars remained loyal to the theme of the night — close finishes — which represented the “thrill of victory and agony of defeat” concept pretty well.
When Jack Dover — the points leader in both the Nebraska Sprints 360 Sprints Series and the MSTS — pursued Lincoln’s Jason Martin for 24 consecutive laps, some in the crowd were expecting Dover to find a way to win. But when the Springfield driver still trailed — even after three cautions had brought the field together, and the cars spread out again — no one could have expected the finish that produced comments describing the action as “the move of the year.”
That “move” — a slide job late in turn four of the 25th and final lap — resulted in Dover taking over the lead while exiting the final turn and capturing the win at the finish line. Even Dover seemed rather surprised.
“Jason was pretty good all night long, so I had to do something. I was waiting for lapped traffic, because we’re pretty good in lapped traffic, so I knew that was going to be my only chance to get him,” Dover said. “That move was probably one of my top three ever.
“It’s just awesome to do something like that in front of these great racing fans.”
The two had started the race side-by-side in the front row, with Dover on the pole, but Martin darted to the lead immediately and held a significant lead throughout the race.
“Our car wasn’t perfect by any means tonight. I just feel bad for Jason, because I’ve been in that situation where you lead races, but you don’t know where second place is or how far back they are, so you just don’t know where to run,” he said. “I’ve lost a couple races in that situation, but hats off to their team — they’ve been running strong all year.”
John Klabunde of Fort Calhoun finished in third place, while Shayle Bade of Lincoln —the only female driver in the race — took fourth place and received the “Hard Charger” payout for moving up seven positions from her starting position.
Following Saturday night’s event, Martin now trails Dover by just 15 points in the Nebraska 360 Sprint Series.
Earlier, in the IMCA SportMods “A” feature, Battle Creek’s Jeremy Gnat led 18 of 20 laps but then had to hold off a “hard charger” of his own when Cameron Meyer of Pierce pulled alongside Gnat as the pair took the white flag and entered the final lap together.
Gnat promptly retook the lead coming out of turn two and won his first race of the season at Off Road Speedway in 13 tries. Meyer, who held a narrow two-point lead over Robbie Thome at the top of the division’s points list, finished second ahead of Norfolk’s Joey Haase. Meanwhile, Thome’s car was damaged earlier in the race and did not finish.
Another highly contested finish came in the IMCA Stock Cars feature where Neligh’s Jason Wilkinson earned his second win of the season at Off Road Speedway by holding off repeated challenges from TeJay Mielke of Norfolk during the race’s final 10 laps.
Mielke’s second place was his sixth top five finish of the season, while Chad Bruns of Wakefield took third for his ninth top five.
Pierce driver Ramsey Meyer picked up his 10th IMCA Sport Compacts win at Off Road Speedway this year, this time not securing the lead until just three laps remained in the 10-lap feature. Parker Vollbrecht of Stanton and Evan Harrod of Norfolk finished in second and third place, respectively.
Just two nights of racing remain at Off Road Speedway, beginning with Championship Night for the five regular divisions on Saturday, Aug. 31, followed by the Bob Haase Memorial event scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7.