Diane Martin sees so many examples of how Clearwater-Orchard TeamMates has impacted her community.
“I can’t think of a specific example, there’s so many,” Martin said. “I’ve just been amazed at how easily adults and students can find common interests and they can connect and build a relationship and just have a trust in each other and have fun together.”
One story that comes to mind for her is how a mentor helped a student get through a rough personal time. One of the student’s relatives was going through medical problems, which caused him to have “a difficult time staying in school,” Martin said. An adult in the community volunteered to be his mentor, which provided the student with a lot of support.
“The relationship between those two is just very heartwarming,” she said. “After they get together the student will go from room to room and talk about the exciting things they did together. They’ll bake brownies and feed everybody the brownies.
“And now he has a smile on his face. Now he engages. Now he goes to school.”
The Clearwater-Orchard TeamMates, now in its sixth year, is very successful for a program nestled in two smaller communities, Martin said. It averages about 63 matches for a student in third through 12th grade and adult mentor per year, and has had as many as 71.
One unique aspect of their program is that it involves a lot of school staff and faculty mentors, she said.
“That speaks to the fact that they see the need that kids have these (tough) days and they just want to be that person to them,” she said. “That’s one of the special things about our group.”
As the program grows, Martin said they hope to continue developing the scholarship program for graduating seniors. A Clearwater-Orchard TeamMates senior needs to be in the program for at least three years, and receives a $200 scholarship if they continue onto postsecondary education.
Things like the Clearwater-Orchard TeamMates scholarship program wouldn’t be possible without Norfolk Area United Way support, which provides 15% of the group’s budget.
“The United Way provides help with the graduating senior scholarships,” Martin said. “We wouldn’t be able to encourage students to attend, help them with postsecondary education.”
Martin hopes she continues to provide support so the TeamMates chapter can keep impacting students and mentors.
“It’s similar to anywhere else; all human beings function better when we have someone who’s encouraging us and believing in us and we have more hope in life,” she said. “It’s not just for at-risk kids. ... We just continue to see the impact it’s making and how much it means to students.”
###
Q&A
Name of agency and its administrators: TeamMates of Clearwater-Orchard
Board Members: Dale Martin, Sarah Kesting, Lynae Stelling, Jarrod Long, Paul Horman, Jana Wilhelm. Coordinator: Diane Martin
What services does your organization provide, and who generally does it serve? Mentoring youth in the schools, 3rd-12th grade
In what way does the United Way assist you? Allows us to offer scholarships to mentees who pursue secondary education, provides funding for larger group activities, helps pay for background checks for mentors.
What percentage of your budget does United Way fund? 15%
What are some new or ongoing needs that your agency is facing? As our chapter grows, we see a need for a building coordinator in each school to oversee the matches. Additional salary is needed for this.
If your agency did not receive United Way funds, how would it impact your ability to serve others? We wouldn’t be able to offer post-secondary scholarships. Would have less opportunities to enhance mentor/mentee relationships through group activities. We might have less oversight of the program due to not having funds for coordinators.
Share a brief anecdote about how your agency has had an impact on the community as a whole or on an individual who has been served. The sheer number of matches we have in these two smaller schools speaks to its ongoing success.
Lynny is a mentee in the program. Here is her testimonial: “When I first joined teammates I wondered who I’d be paired with. I got matched with my music teacher. We were surprisingly alike in many ways. Every Tuesday we meet to play games and talk. TeamMates is my favorite afterschool activity. I can tell anything to my mentor when I need to. TeamMates makes my day seem better. I’m glad I joined TeamMates, it’s the best.”