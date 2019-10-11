Class A field looking like 3-team race

Norfolk High golf invite

Judging by scores from each of the four Class A golf districts, three of the 12 teams qualifying for the state tournament at the Norfolk Country Club seem to be in a league of their own.

On paper, it appears Lincoln Southwest, North Platte or Millard North will be lifting the championship trophy late Tuesday afternoon. Comparing district scores, there is a 27-stroke difference from Millard North, which rounds out the top three teams, and Grand Island, which heads the remaining nine teams.

Host Norfolk will have one representative. Junior Kylie Ehnes-Blume is set to tee off at 10 a.m. on Monday.

“Kylie has a great chance to finish in the top 15 and bring home a medal,” Norfolk coach Lance Kosch said. “She is very excited for another chance to play in the state tournament at her home course.”

The Field

Listed by district Team SCORES,

Name (GRADE), DiSTRICT Individual SCORE

1. Lincoln Southwest 1ST at A-1 district, 317

Kate Strickland (10), 66; Brynn Sundquist (12), 79; Neely Adler (10), 84; Tatum Terwilliger (9), 88; Sadie Steele (11), 100

2. North Platte 1ST at A-2 district, 322

Baylee Steele (11), 74; Karsen Morrison (9), 74; Maya Lashley (11), 83; Maggie Lashley (12), 91; Abbigail Jones (9), 102

3. Millard North 1st at A-3 district, 325

Katelyn Ruge (10), 78; Jazmine Taylor (12), 79; Izabella Pesicka (9), 84; Malainey Wiemers (11), 84; Erika Headlee (9), 104

4. Grand Island 2nd at A-3 district, 352

Paige Pehrson (12), 80; Liliana Zoellner (12), 84; Hailey Kenkel (9), 94; Samantha Hansen (12), 94; Sadie Pehrson (10), 95

5. Lincoln Pius X 1ST AT A-4 district, 353

Nicole Kolbas (9), 79; Lauren Carr (12), 85; Marissa Kuehn (11), 93; Claire Liliedahl (11), 96; Kylie Vanschoiack (10), 117

6. Lincoln East 3rd at A-3 district, 354

Elly Johnsen (11), 82; Kaitlyn Dumler (10), 89; Breanna Kirby (11), 91; Morgan Runyan (12), 92; Isabel Knutson (11), 94

7. Omaha Marian 2nd at A-2 district, 356

Scarlett Wedergren (12), 84; Ava Matthies (12), 85; Jeslynn Baumgart (10), 92; Sophia Morehouse (10), 95; Adelaide Witte (10), WD

8. Omaha Westside 2nd at A-1 district, 366

Kaitlyn Hanna (10), 72; Portia Lenczowski (11), 91; Claire Bonnett (10), 92; Amelia Erftmier (10), 111; Madalyn DiPrima (11), 112

9. Elkhorn South 3rd at A-2 district, 367

Summer Christiansen (10), 87; Ashley Tackett (11), 92; Ellen Payne (12), 94; Lanie Rubin (10), 94; Hannah Lefler (10), 96

10. Papillion-La Vista 2nd at A-4 district, 368

Sydney Taake (11), 83; Eleanor Speece (12), 88; Caitlin Wilson (12), 97; Brooklyn Wrice (10), 100; Delaney Richardson (12), 105

11. Kearney 3rD at A-1 district, 377

Emily Jensen (12), 92; Megan Ernst (12), 92; Eve Edwards (11), 95; Hannah Lydiatt (10), 98; Betsey Lewis (11), 99

12. Lincoln Southeast 3rd at A-4 district, 411

Ansley Sothan (10), 83; Adalia Maiyo (10), 100; Ava Flynn (9), 113; Bella Devney (11), 115; Grace Nelson (11), 132

Additional qualifiers

Emily Karmazin, Elkhorn 81

Erica Lee, Omaha Burke 82

Kylie Ehnes-Blume, Norfolk 91

Ashley Warner, Columbus 91

Jacey Hughes, Columbus 92

Emily Evans, Millard West 92

Madison VanWyngarden, Elkhorn 94

Safiyah Abdessalam, Omaha Central 96

