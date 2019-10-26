TILDEN -- The Chambers/Wheeler Central volleyball team dropped the first set of its championship match in the Niobrara Valley Conference tournament 24-26 to Summerland, but the Renegades believed they had someone they could rely on--each other.
That confidence helped CWC power through the next three sets 25-14, 25-18, and 25-13 to repeat as conference champions--and avenge an early season loss to the Bobcats.
“By the second set, every timeout, all I told them was, ‘Just get better every ball until the score is what we want it to be,’’’ Renegades coach Diane Kasselder said. “I felt like those kids took that message and were challenged by it.”
“They are such a fun team, and everybody played such a big part,” she said. “That’s our motto: We don’t need one, we need 13.”
Chambers/Wheeler Central dropped its opening two matches of the season to 25-5 Summerland and 23-6 Central Valley in the Central Valley Triangular, but has won 27-straight matches since then--and the Renegades were eager to avenge that early loss to the Bobcats--but winning an NVC title is, according to Kasselder, “the best.”
“To win tonight we had to stay aggressive. They are such a good team that if we weakened because they blocked us a few times, then we would lose,”
Kasselder said. “I felt like if we could keep confident, be strong-minded, I thought we would be able to win. I didn’t want to lose to them again.”
The first set featured 10 tie-scores--the last at 24-all--before the Bobcats capitalized on a CWC service error and a block by Tiana Thramer to edge the Renegades 26-24.
But Summerland’s points came from six kills, four blocks, and--most noticeably--14 CWC errors, with eight of those following a 15-15 tie. The Renegades’ attack, in response to Kasselder’s message, certainly ‘got better’ during the second set.
“I thought we were just banging on the ball too much. We seemed to just want to hit it hard, so I thought we needed to alter with more off-speed shots to beat the block, not just try to kill it,” she said. “It started to work, and we got more confident.”
Although CWC trailed 8-4 following back-to-back blocks by Summerland’s Ashley Koenig, the Renegades began a run of points with two Morgan Ramsey kills, the first on an over-pass and the second on a slide move. The Bobcats committed seven errors over the next nine points, and Ramsey added another of her four blocks in the set to put CWC in front for good.
When the Renegades’ senior, Taylor Jean Peter, who had just three kills in the first-set loss for CWC, got her second-consecutive slide-move kill, the Renegades led 13-9 and the offense was in high gear--finishing out the set with three more kills from Peter, a kill and two blocks from Ramsey, and a kill by Rachel Dierks that created the 25-14 final score.
Errors of any kind were scarce in the third set as the teams battled to a 13-13 tie before CWC gained a two-point advantage on back-to-back service aces by Tessa Metschke, but the Renegades were unable to improve on the lead until three Summerland errors and blocks by Metschke and Peter established match point, which came on a kill by Metschke for the 25-18 win.
In the final set CWC raced to a 16-6 lead, scoring on seven kills, three ace serves, and three blocks. Meanwhile, Summerland managed a single kill to that point and finished the set with just four total as the Renegades ended the set and match with kills by Metschke and Emma Jonseth, along with another block and a final kill by Ramsey in the 25-13 victory.
Peter led CWC with 15 kills and added four blocks. Metschke finished with 10 kills, Ramsey seven kills and seven blocks, while Jonseth added six kills. Ryann Haburchak recorded 27 set assists. The Renegades also combined for nine service aces, led by Metschke’s five.
Koenig’s 10 kills paced the Bobcats, with teammate Brenn Wagner totaling eight kills. Kyra Nilson had 17 set assists.
“This is a feeling that we’ll have for the rest of our lives, a feeling that we’ve been trying to get since we were playing elementary school volleyball,” Peter said. “Everybody needs to embrace this moment.”
“We can count on anyone at any time to do anything, whether it’s to serve, pass, dig, or block. It’s not about one person; it’s everybody together. We’re all there for the team, and we’ve all put in the work,” she said. “Having (Summerland) being one of our first losses of the season, we really wanted to come back and get some revenge, and get some confidence going into subdistricts next week.”
Niobrara Valley Conference championship game
Chambers/Wheeler Central (27-2) defeats Summerland (25-5)
24-26, 25-14, 25-18, 25-13