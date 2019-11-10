Cedar Catholic shows heart but falls short in D1 consolations

Weather Alert

...WINTRY CONDITIONS EXPECTED TONIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING... .A VERY COLD AIRMASS WILL MOVE INTO THE AREA TONIGHT BRINGING SNOW AND BLUSTERY CONDITIONS. SNOWFALL TOTALS OF 1-2" ARE EXPECTED. GUSTY NORTH WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH ARE POSSIBLE. SLICK ROAD CONDITIONS OVERNIGHT AND EARLY MONDAY MORNING ARE VERY POSSIBLE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES. A BRIEF PERIOD OF FREEZING DRIZZLE IS POSSIBLE BEFORE TRANSITIONING OVER TO SNOW. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. PLAN FOR SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&