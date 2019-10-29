Cedar Catholic sends Hartington-Newcastle home

PONCA – Two teams which could have walked across the street to play each other, traveled to Ponca, some 40 miles away, to decide the outcome of the D1-3 sub-district title here Tuesday night.
Hartington Cedar Catholic and Hartington-Newcastle hit the court and it appeared the Trojans were going to run away with the match, but the Wildcats fought back in set three only to fall to Cedar Catholic in straight sets, 25-10, 25-16 and 25-22.
“After winning the first sets we knew they would come back at us,” Hartington Cedar Catholic coach Denae Buss said. “We really held them off that third set, which I knew we had to do or they could come all the way back.”
In that third set, the Wildcats led 12-6, and 16-10 after an ace serve by Alivia Morten.
During the 7-0 run, the Wildcats made a couple of errors, but the majority of the points were earned.
“Not making excuses at all they played well,” Hartington-Newcastle coach Leigh Haselhorst said. “We have had some kids hurt this season – some have come back recently and some have been out for the year – we just haven’t quit – we keep fighting to win as many matches as we can.”
Cedar Catholic’s Laney Kathol stuffed a shot at the net to make it 16-11 but a Trojan hitting error after a long rally made it 17-11.
Cedar Catholic then made a run that ended with an 18-17 lead after a kill by Kenlee Goeden.
The Wildcats were called for four hits on the next possession but a back-row winner from Kayden Jueden brought Hartington-Newcastle back to within a single point, 19-18.
Hartington-Newcastle tied it up after the Trojans were called for a double-hit, but a kill by Goeden put Cedar Catholic in front for good, 20-19.
“We have gotten better and better this entire year,” Buss said. “We beat a great team here tonight and hopefully we’ll take the momentum and make another trip to Lincoln – it won’t be easy.”
The Wildcats would get back to 21-20 after a kill by Erin Folkers, but Cedar Catholic answered with a kill from Abby Hochstein an ace serve from Makenna Noecker before a service error gave the ball back to Hartington-Newcastle with the Trojans up 24-21.
Jueden hit another winner off of the Cedar Catholic block then Hochstein slammed the match-winner to end the evening and send the Trojans to the sub-district title.
“We missed 12 serves tonight and they mixed some things up after the first couple of sets,” Buss said. “We came back, came over some obstacles and finished the match – we’ve had trouble doing that at times this year.”
Earlier in the match, the Trojans had little trouble in the opening set with the 25-10 win, but Hartington-Newcastle got a little stubborn in set two.
H-N scored a couple of points on some forced Cedar Catholic errors to make it 13-9 but a roll-shot winner by Hochstein and an ace block by Hochstein put the Trojans in control 15-9.
Laney Kathol ended the set with a blast down the line giving Cedar Catholic the 25-16 win and a 2-0 lead in the match.
“We have overcome so many things this season,” Haselhorst said. “I am so proud of these girls and what they have accomplished despite all of the obstacles they have faced.”
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC defeats HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE 25-10, 25-16 and 25-22.
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE (20-11): Abbe Morten 1k, 1b, 8d; Alivia Morten 7s, 1a, 5d; Keanna Korth 2k, 1a, 6d; Erin Folkers 3k; Kayden Jueden 8k, 11d; Erin Meisenheimer 3d; Brianna Hopping 8s, 5d.
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (17-12): Laney Kathol 5k, 3b; Brynn Wortmann 6k, 1b, 1s, 5d; Gracie Dickes 2d; Aiden Wortmann 2k, 1a, 32s, 6d; Makenna Noecker 2a, 1d; Kenlee Goeden 9k; Abby Hochstein 13k, 1a, 1b, 9d; Tori Arens 4k, 2a, 3b, 1d; Megan Heimes 2s, 15d.