Cards, 'Cats capture C-2 crowns

PIERCE — The Boone Central girls and Hartington-Newcastle boys both triumphed over tough competition in the Class C-2 district cross country meet Thursday at the Pierce Community Golf Course.
Both did so in both the team and individual categories, and by beating top local runners in the process.
Defending Class C runner-up Jordan Stopak looked the part as the junior charged ahead of Pierce sophomore Alexus Sindelar over the final stretch, and Stopak won her second-straight district meet this time in 19 minutes, 31.79 seconds – just over two seconds ahead of Sindelar.
In the boys race, freshman sensation Carson Noecker of Hartington-Newcastle surged past Pierce junior Mason Sindelar midway through the race on his way to a winning time of 16:05.02, almost 10½ seconds ahead of Sindelar. It was less than a week after Sindelar beat Noecker at the Battle Creek invite, which is still the only race Noecker has not won individually this season.
“Everyone has their day, and today was my day, but he (Sindelar) is going to have his days in the future, and it's going to be close in every race I face him,” Noecker said. “It's going to be back-and-forth, and I've got to keep working hard.”
Stopak was one of four Cardinals among the top 12, and Boone Central cruised to the girls title with 23 points – 20 ahead of runner-up Columbus Scotus.
Boone Central coach Justin Harris called the championship plaque the result of a team effort, pointing toward efforts by Morgann Johnson (fifth), Alicia Weeder (10th) and Autumn Simons (12th).
“We finished, and we did what we needed to do,” he said. “It'll give us a lot of confidence.”
As for Stopak, Harris said that she ran a steady race.
“Jordan's been getting better all season, and she ran a smart race,” Harris said. “She and Alexus have been running together, and Jordan had a little bit more at the end.”
For Stopak, the challenge all year has been learning to run solo as teammate Samantha Weeder has missed the entire season due to an injury.
“I've been learning how to run by myself because I used to run with Sam a lot,” Stopak said. “That was more of a factor than weather.”
The competition between Alexus Sindelar and Stopak was appreciated by the winner.
“It's pretty nice to have somebody to run with again,” Stopak said.
NOECKER'S WIN was also part of a championship run for the Wildcats, which edged Columbus Scotus by nine points. Noecker and Mason Sindelar were clearly the top two runners, as Sindelar was almost a minute ahead of third-place finisher Brandon Mitzel of West Point-Beemer.
“I knew I was going to have to get out fast and I was going to just stick behind him, and I figured once I passed him, he would come back,” Noecker said. “I knew I was going to have to keep pushing.”
The competition was fierce near the top of the boys standings. Hartington won with 44 points, while Scotus, O'Neill and Pierce all finished within five points – including the host Bluejays missing out on qualifying for state as a team by two points.
“We knew they had a chance. We just needed them all to run at their top performance today,” Hartington coach Mandy Hochstein said. “This group of seniors, most of them have run since junior high, so it's been six years coming for most of them. … They knew this was their best chance.”
The difference for the Wildcats was Brayden Kathol and Dagen Joachimsen also medaling.
“That's really what I want this year,” Noecker said. “We've got a really good team this year.”
Girls division
Boone Central 23, Columbus Scotus 43, North Bend Central 58, Ord 60, Hartington-Newcastle 77, Wayne 90, O'Neill 124, Central City 130, West Point-Beemer 166, Columbus Lakeview 178.
Top 15 individuals
1. Jordan Stopak, BC, 19:31.79; 2. Alexus Sindelar, PIE, 19:33.95; 3. Fehringer, CS, 20:07.35; 4. Laura Hasemann, WAY, 20:24.45; 5. Morgann Johnson, BC, 20:27.21; 6. Severance, ORD, 20:28.41; 7. Sara Reifenrath, H-N, 20:34.52; 8. Callie Arnold, PIE, 20:38.19; 9. Hannah Williams, NBC, 20:41.93; 10. Alicia Weeder, BC, 20:50.58; 11. Buhlke, CC, 20:57.22; 12. Autumn Simons, BC, 21:00.83; 13. Kaitlyn VanNortwick, NBC, 21:06.86; 14. Lassek, CS, 21:10.19; 15. Adamy, CS, 21:13.46.
Boys division
Hartington-Newcastle 44, Columbus Scotus 53, O'Neill 56, Pierce 58, Boone Central 72, Central City 104, Ord 120, Columbus Lakeview 131, West Point-Beemer 131, Wayne 141, North Bend Central 211.
Top 15 individuals
1. Carson Noecker, H-N, 16:05.02; 2. Mason Sindelar, PIE, 16:15.50; 3. Brandon Mitzel, WP-B, 17:13.64; 4. Bradley Schindel, BC, 17:21.62; 5. Brady Thompson, O'NE, 17:29.67; 6. Gasper, CS, 17:29.83; 7. Gavin Geneski, PIE, 17:37.65; 8. Rowse, ORD, 17:43.42; 9. Juarez, CS, 17:50.81; 10. Brayden Kathol, H-N, 17:59.34; 11. Dagen Joachimsen, H-N, 17:59.35; 12. Harrison Dodds, BC, 18:03.21; 13. Brock Bolling, PIE, 18:07.13; 14. Schultz, CS, 18:08.06; 15. Ty Rainforth, O'NE, 18:11.77.