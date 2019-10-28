C2-5 subdistrict final match-up is set

The C2-5 subdistrict volleyball final on Tuesday night will feature Stanton and Lutheran High Northeast, a match-up between two teams that squared off just a week ago.
Eagles coach Kathy Gebhardt’s squad won 3-1, but Gebhardt said “it was tough.”
Top-seeded Lutheran High, now 26-6, earned its spot in the final with a 3-0 sweep of fourth-seeded Clarkson/Leigh, while the 17-14 Mustangs defeated Howells-Dodge 3-1 in a battle between the second- and third-seeded teams, respectively.
In Monday night’s win over Clarkson/Leigh, the Eagles went about their business with a solid display of fundamentals and teamwork, making just three errors during a 25-14 first-set win--one hitting error, one service error, and one net violation.
Although Clarkson/Leigh committed just five errors of its own in the set, the Patriots couldn’t match Lutheran High’s offensive output of 15 kills and three ace serves--finishing with eight kills and no service aces.
“We work on fundamentals all the time, but some nights it doesn’t show as well as it did tonight--that’s the game of volleyball,” Gebhardt said. “But we have a lot of girls that have been on the court a long time. We have juniors who have been playing for two, or some of them three years.”
That consistent, steady play allowed Lutheran High to take control of the first set with an early 3-0 lead and pull away to a 10-point advantage at 19-9 on Rebecca Gebhardt’s third kill of the set and close out the 25-14 win on four more kills and a block by Gebhardt.
The Eagles grabbed a 3-0 lead in the second set as well, on an Aubrey Herbolsheimer block and consecutive ace serves by Chloe Spence, but Clarkson/Leigh found its offense and tied the score at 8-all on back-to-back kills by Kimberly Stodola and Kennedy Settje.
The teams were tied repeatedly through 11-11, and Clarkson/Leigh held leads of 10-9 and 11-10, but a service error cost the Patriots an opportunity for momentum following another kill by Stodola and an ace serve by Settje.
The Eagles took advantage, outscoring Clarkson/Leigh 9-3 to lead 20-14 before a timeout by the Patriots interrupted Lutheran High’s run of points.
Although Clarkson/Leigh picked up a pair of points on an Ashlynn Novotny kill and an Eagles’ attack error, Lutheran High earned three-straight points when Mia Hurst followed a kill with two-straight service aces for a 23-16 advantage.
Kills by the Patriots’ Settje and Kayden Schumacher (2), along with a Schumacher block weren’t enough to get any closer than 25-20 as Madeline Becker’s quick-tip and a Clarkson/Leigh error allowed Lutheran High to win the second set 25-20.
Three more service errors in the third-and-final set hindered the Patriots’ ability to string together points, including one immediately after a Stodola kill tied the score at 4-all and another after taking a 9-8 lead. In both cases Lutheran High rattled off points, forcing Clarkson/Leigh to battle from behind.
“We’ve had a lot of tough matches--we’re pretty battle-tested, because we’ve played a lot of really good teams,” Gebhardt said. “That’s what we have here in northeast Nebraska, which is great. That’s what we want. We hope all that competition during the year prepares us for the post-season.”
Clarkson/Leigh had one final chance to earn a win in the third set after the four-straight errors by the Eagles turned a five-point lead into a tenuous 14-13 advantage.
But Lutheran High regained its focus after an attack error by the Patriots, then capitalized on three Gebhardt kills, a kill by Herbolsheimer of an over-pass, along with a kill by Spence--creating a 21-15 lead that forced Clarkson/Leigh to play nearly error-free the rest of the set--and the Eagles finished the 25-19 victory on kills by Spence and Morgan Holdorf which sandwiched a Furst block.
“I thought we got off to a great start every set; sometimes that’s a challenge for us,” Gebhardt said. “I thought defensively we were scrapping well, and we didn’t miss very many serves.”
C2-5 subdistrict
Lutheran High Northeast (27-6) defeats Clarkson/Leigh (16-15)
25-14, 25-20, 25-19