"Bully ball" propels Elkhorn to win

Behind 104 first-half rushing yards by hard-running senior Logan Macumber--who finished most of his runs at the expense of a Norfolk defender--Elkhorn used a version of “bully ball” to bounce back from a 34-7 season-opening loss to Elkhorn South with a 23-14 win over the Panthers.
“We couldn’t run the ball last week; we couldn’t get a first-and-10,” Elkhorn coach Mark Wortman said. “Overall, we wanted to run the ball better, and I thought we did that.”
Leading 10-7, the Antlers’ halftime adjustments included more touches in the backfield for junior Aiden Young and more passing attempts from quarterback Grant Gutschow to receiver Drew Christo, but Norfolk’s 19-play fourth quarter possession--which ended with a mishandled snap during a 34-yard field goal attempt--convinced coach Mark Wortman to turn once again to Macumber to run out the clock.
After scoring Elkhorn’s final touchdown from five-yards out to return the Antlers’ lead to 23-14 with nine minutes left in the game, Macumber did just that with three runs totaling 26 yards to finish with 228 total yards on 22 attempts and also finish off the Antlers’ 23-14 victory.
“He was run down just a little bit, he started cramping--I would have let him carry the ball every play if he could have,” Wortman said. “Plus, he plays good defense, and we needed him on that side of the ball.”
Christo hauled in six of Gutschow’s 10 completions for 58 yards.
Norfolk, which according to coach Tom Olson, “played with more physicality” than it did in last week’s 27-24 overtime loss at Columbus, still struggled to establish a running game (30 rushes for 43 yards) and had a difficult time protecting quarterback Jace Monday.
Monday, who was sacked eight times by the Antlers, escaped the rush often enough to complete 17 of 30 passing attempts with 11 going to senior receiver Tyler Wilson for 112 yards--with 83 of those in the second half, including a 23-yard touchdown that had Norfolk trailing just 16-14 with just under 12 minutes remaining in the game.
“We wanted to be more physical, and I thought we did that, but I’ve told Jace he’s going to get pressured because we’re outmanned up front,” Olson said. “He wants to wait until the receiver makes his cut, but he’s got to make a pre-snap read and get rid of the ball before he wants to; he’s got to learn to throw to where the receiver is going to be.”
Another bright spot for the Panthers was punter Hunter Mangelsen, whose long punts repeatedly bailed Norfolk out of potentially game-changing field position situations-- including the Panthers’ first possession of the game, following Elkhorn’s initial 73-yard scoring drive.
After the snap sailed over his head and into the end zone, Mangelsen not only retrieved the ball but punted the ball 55 yards to the Antlers’ 45-yard line--and Elkhorn did not score on the ensuing possession.
Later, facing a fourth-and-20 from their own 28, the Panthers benefited from Mangelsen’s 70-yard effort that rolled dead on the Antlers’ two-yard line.
With the win Elkhorn improves to 1-1 on the season and will play at Columbus next week, while Norfolk slips to 0-2 with a home contest against Kearney.
Elkhorn (1-1) 7 3 6 7 -- 23
Norfolk (0-2) 7 0 0 7 -- 14
Scoring Summary
First quarter
Elkhorn: Grant Gutschow 1 run (Mack Boekhout kick), 6:48.
Norfolk: Garrett Henry 32 pass from Jace Monday (Josh Licking kick), :04.
Second quarter
Elkhorn: Boekhout 26 field goal, 7:19.
Third quarter
Elkhorn: Gutschow 11 run (kick failed), 3:38.
Fourth quarter
Norfolk: Tyler Wilson 23 pass from Monday (Licking kick), 11:47.
Elkhorn: Logan Macumber 5 run (Boekhout kick), 9:12.