My husband is not very cooperative.
At least, he’s not very cooperative in terms of me fulfilling my bucket list wishes.
For those of you not in the know about bucket lists, they are lists of what a person wants to accomplish before death.
I don’t have a formal compilation on a piece of paper with carefully thought-out items that I can show to you. My bucket list is, instead, a sort of a make-it-up-as-you-go-along affair, and it’s in my head. When a thought strikes me about something I’d like to do before I kick the bucket, it gets added to that amorphous agenda.
And so it was with tandem bikes.
When my husband, Kyle, and I were on our recent trip to Wyoming, we stopped in Buffalo at a cute little place called the Busy Bee Café, featuring, as you might guess, bumblebee novelties, such as place mats.
But what really caught my eye was outside the café: bicycles for rent. Although they were yellow, furthering the bumblebee theme, they were not actually for rent through the café. According to our waitress, a person had to go to the hotel next door to inquire about rentals.
I never got that far, though, because my husband refused to participate.
Now, you might argue that I could have gone by myself. And I would have done so, except that what really interested me was not the regular bikes for rent. In addition to the standard bicycles, there was at least one tandem bike for rent.
And when I saw that tandem bike, well, my bucket list suddenly became one item longer.
I really shouldn’t say “suddenly.” When I was a child living in Maryland and we would go to Ocean City in the summer, where bikes were available for rent on the boardwalk, I occasionally saw an obviously-in-love couple riding a tandem bike and thought that riding a tandem bike someday with my sweetheart would be a fun, romantic thing to do.
But over the years, the opportunity never presented itself — until we ended up in Buffalo.
Immediately upon seeing the tandem bike, I went over to check it out. I was very excited about the possibility of a post-breakfast ride.
Kyle was not quite as excited. He said he wasn’t sure if he wanted to go on a tandem bike ride.
I took this to mean that if I pressed hard enough, he would say yes.
He listened to my chatter about the tandem bike all the way through our pancakes and French toast —until he realized that I was quite serious about wanting to go on a tandem bike ride, at which point he became more assertive about expressing the fact that “not being sure” about a tandem bike ride meant “absolutely not.”
His reasoning? The strong possibility that the adventure would lead to a broken arm — for him.
“I’ll turn one way, and you’ll lean the other way,” he speculated, and we would end up on the ground. He decided that would be a supremely stupid way to incur a broken bone.
Granted, I’m not the most athletically inclined person, and things could have gone down (quite literally) the way he prophesied.
Still, what about my bucket list wish? He was unmoved by my pleas.
He told me that I was welcome to rent a tandem bike and ride it by myself — maybe even from the back seat. (See what I have to live with?)
So, I think that I’ll have to adjust my bucket list wish — a tandem bike ride, but not with my sweetheart. Any takers?
Readers may contact Sheila at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.