HASTINGS — Wayne coach Rob Sweetland said it was important for his young team to get off to a good start if they were going to compete for a state championship.
You can’t get a better start than the one the Blue Devils had Wednesday evening.
Sophomore center fielder Kendall Doring took the first pitch of the game the opposite way, hitting a solo homer to right field to ignite a four-run inning for Wayne that helped them to an 8-0 win over Seward in the Class B State Softball Championships at Smith Softball Complex.
Fans were still getting settled into their seats when Dorey took Gillian Mettenbrink’s first offering over the fence for the first run of the game.
“I was surprised they threw it there,” Sweetland said of Dorey’s dinger. “She was sitting on that because that’s what she was throwing against us the last game. She was looking for it and you can’t start any better than that.”
Wayne would add three more in the first frame. Hope O’Reilly singled Virginia Kniesche home, Brooklyn Kruse doubled home Kayla Fleming and Taytum Sweetland’s groundout brought Kruse home to put the Bluejays in a four-run hole before their first offensive series.
After being no-hit on consecutive days in their first two outings against Wayne in last week’s subdistrict round, the Bluejays tried in vain to get a hit off senior pitcher Tori Kniesche, who threw a perfect game and a no-hitter against Seward last week, striking out 19 in both games.
Once again, the Bluejays came up empty against the senior righthander, who struck out 12 and saw only one ball hit out of the infield, a long fly ball to center by Haley Marshall that Doring caught at the fence to end the fourth inning.
Wayne added three more in the second when O’Reilly went long to center field for a three-run homer, her first home run at the state tournament.
“It was good to see her get her first career homer at state,” Sweetland said. “Not only that, she did a great job behind the plate. I don’t think anything has gotten by her and she has made some foul-tip catches and is playing really well right now.”
Kniesche helped her cause with a solo shot in the fourth and struck out the side in the fifth to cap her Class B record-extending 11th no-hitter with 12 strikeouts, a walk and a hit batter.
“She was disappointed with the walks she had (against Hastings) and just threw a gem,” Sweetland said.
The 32-3 Blue Devils turn their attention to second-seeded Beatrice, who came back from the dead with a 12-run fifth inning to beat Crete 16-8 to earn a spot in Thursday’s 4:30 p.m. game that sends the winner to Friday’s state championship.
Sweetland said the Blue Devils will face one of the season’s toughest tests, and thinks it
will be a fantastic matchup
“The thing is, they haven’t seen Tori yet,” he said. “I know they’re a good-hitting team, but it’s a different look because she’s a different beast, and she’s in beast mode right now.”
Wayne 8, Seward 0
Wayne 430 10 — 8 11
Seward 000 00 — 0 0
WP: T. Kniesche. LP: Mettenbrink. 2B: Kruse. HR: Dorey, O’Reilly, T. Kniesche.