Blue battle on the diamond goes to Blue Devils

WAYNE – A pair of softball powerhouses met on the diamond at the Wayne Community Softball Sports Complex here Thursday evening with Wayne coming away with a 3-0 win over the Bluejays by the Blue Devils.
Between the two team they had lost a grand-total of four games this fall and between the two teams, they have bigger games to play.
Wayne defeated the West Point Guardian Angels Bluejays by the 3-0 score after turning back Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 10-0.
“This was a game and we were glad to come out on top,” Wayne coach Rob Sweetland said. “We’ll maybe see them again at the conference tournament but winning the game today was very nice.”
The Wayne pitcher, Tori Kniesche, took care of everything for her coach and the Blue Devils as she registered 21 strikeouts in a no-hitter that produced the shutout.
Wayne moved to 23-3 after a couple of wins and ready to move along to the next step, which is conference and districts.
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder played the Blue Devils in the first game of the evening and lost 10-0 in a contest shortened to four innings by the 10-run rule.
The Northeast Nebraska juggernauts, GACC and Wayne played in another huge game late in the regular season before possibly hooking up in bigger games.
“They’re all big games, doesn’t matter where or why,” Sweetland said. “It’s so important for us to play every game like it’s the most important – and we continue to do just that.”
After having seemingly little trouble with LV/SS, the Blue Devils engaged in a pitcher’s duel with the Bluejays.
“I knew this was going to be a tough game,” GACC coach Allan Kreikemeier said. “I thought if we could get a run or two, we’d be just fine.”
Kreikemeier was correct, but Kniesche took care of the Wayne end of the equation.
GACC starting pitcher did her job as well.
Brooke Meister took the ball in the circle and held the Blue Devils at bay until being removed after the fourth inning.
“It’s the way we do things,” Kreikemeier said. “We have two great pitchers and we use them both a lot.”
Wayne finally got on the board in the fifth, with what ended up being enough runs to win the game.
After a strikeout from the Bluejay’s second pitcher, Erin Franzluebbers, Aliah Schulz rifled a triple in the gap in right center.
Two pitches later, Schulz scored on a wild pitch to make it 1-0 for the Blue Devils.
In the sixth. Wayne added a pair of insurance runs from Kayla Fleming after a base-on-balls and Hope O’Reilly who got aboard on an error.
Kniesche struck out the side in the top of the seventh and the game was over with Wayne in front, 3-0.
“Coach (Kevin) Hill has been showing me things about pitching since I was eight,” Kniesche said. “I love my teammates and I love our coaches – we will finish the season in a great way if we all stick together – and we will.”
“We need to hit the ball better from here on out,” Sweetland said. “But these were a couple of quality wins for us tonight.”
“We’ll go home and regroup for the weekend and for the rest of the season,” Kreikemeier said. “We need to put the ball in play against them – but she’s one great pitcher.”
GA 000 000 0 – 0 0 2
W 000 012X – 3 2 0
WP: Tori Kniesche LP: Erin Franzluebbers.
3B: W Aliah Schulz.