Members of a local sorority want cancer patients to be warm and comfortable.

So for the past seven years, they have made fleece blankets for patients receiving chemotherapy treatments at the Carson Cancer Center at Faith Regional Health Services. Patients receive the blankets when they arrive for their first treatment, take them home and bring them for their next treatment.

Members of chapter Xi Gamma Alpha of Beta Sigma Phi chapter make the blankets in honor of Cheri Nelson, a charter member of the group who died of cancer.

Nelson received a blanket while taking treatment at the hospital in Fremont and brought the idea back to her sorority sisters, said Linda Lund, a member of the group. After Nelson died, they named the project in her honor, calling it Cheri’s Blanket Project, Lund added.

For years, the sorority donated 20 to 30 blankets to the cancer center each month. Much of the funding for the project was raised during Herberger’s Community Day event, Lund said. Since that source of funding is no longer available, the women have not been able to donate as many blankets.

“There are months when no one gets one,” Lund said.

The notion doesn’t set well with the women who want every patient to have a blanket, which is why they are looking for other sources of funding. They estimate that each one costs between $25 and $40, depending on the price of the fleece.

“We buy the fabric wherever we get the best price,” Lund said.

Each blanket requires around 4 yards of fabric. Two pieces of fleece 1¾ yards long are placed back-to-back, and the edges are fringed and tied.

While the women aren’t terribly picky about the design in the fabric, they do make sure there are themes for men and women, Lund said.

When finished, the blankets are folded and tied with ribbon. They add a card wishing the recipient best wishes and letting them know the blanket is given in memory of Cheri Nelson. Then they’re delivered to the cancer center.

Now, members of Xi Gamma Alpha are asking for monetary donations so they can continue to provide comfort to cancer patients.

Want to donate or learn more?

Donations may be sent to Judy Merchant, 205 S. 25th St., Norfolk, NE 68701. For information, email Linda Lund at ldlund@cableone.net.

