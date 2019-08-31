COLUMBUS - After playing to a 24-24 draw in regulation, a Columbus field goal in overtime proved to be the difference as the Discoverers defeated Norfolk 27-24 in the season-opener for both teams.
After Columbus scored early in the fourth quarter to tie the game, both teams appeared to have scored winning points later in the period. But an ineligible man down field penalty wiped out a Columbus touchdown pass. And, later, a Norfolk defender appeared to have tackled the Columbus quarterback in the end zone for a safety, but the referee spotted the ball at the half-yard line.
In the end, Blake Thompson's 30-yard field goal in overtime proved to be the game-winner.
“It's very disappointing,” Norfolk coach Tom Olson said. “There's nothing else to say, it's just very disappointing.”
While both teams struggled to generate offense in the second half, the teams lit up the scoreboard in the first half, especially the first quarter.
Columbus got the game's first break. The Discoverers held Norfolk to a three-and-out to start the game. Panther punter, Hunter Mangelson stood on his own 16 and as he attempted to field a low snap from center, his knee hit the turf, the referee ruled him down, and Columbus had the ball deep in Panther territory.
Three plays later, Mason Moore hauled it up the middle for a seven-yard touchdown run. Blake Thompson's point after was good and the Discoverers led 7-0.
Norfolk's offense continued to struggle and punted after another three-and-out.
The Discoverers took over first-and-10 on their own 35. Quarterback CJ Fleeman fired his first pass of the game out in the right flat, into the arms of Norfolk's Garrett Henery, who scampered 35 yards untouched for a pick-six.
Josh Licking's PAT tied the score at 7-all.
The first-quarter fireworks were just beginning.
With 4:29 to play in the period, Columbus' Joey Braasch, who would be a thorn in the Panthers' side all night, took a counter to the house from 53 yards out. The PAT made it 14-7.
Norfolk's Tanner Thompson then took the ensuing kickoff 95 yards to paydirt. The PAT knotted it at 14.
Then, on the Discoverers' first play from scrimmage after the kickoff, Braasch was belted by the Panther defense, fumbled the ball, Brayden Splater picked it up and rumbled 25 yards for another Panther score to make it 21-14 with 3:56 to go in the quarter.
“Brayden Splater has been just outstanding,” Olson said. I don't know if I want to say, he's the best football player that we have, but he's one of the most dynamic playmakers we have on either side of the ball and we try to keep him in the ball game as much as possible.”
The Panthers and Discoverers had combined to score three touchdowns in 35 seconds.
Norfolk added to its lead following its longest drive of the game, 15-plays in the late first and early second quarters. Unfortunately, for the Panthers, it ended with three – Licking's 31-yard field goal – rather than six points.
Late in the second quarter, Columbus was knocking on door with a first-and-goal at the Norfolk 5. Two plays later, the Discoverers had it third and goal at the one, when Splater and Kenny Johnson combined to stop Christian Dyhrkopp two yards behind the line of scrimmage.
Columbus settled for a 21-yard Thompson field goal and Norfolk led 24-17 at the half.
The Discoverers looked to be in business early in the second half. On third-and-five from their own 39, Fleeman hit Caleb Van Dyke down the right sideline. He ran nearly 40 yards before being popped by a Panther defender, coughed up the ball, and Norfolk's Gage Dohren recovered on the Panther 18.
Three plays later, Panther quarterback Jace Monday kept the ball on third and six. As he raced to the first-down markers he was horse-collared by a Discoverer defender resulting in a personal foul penalty and a Norfolk first down.
But, Monday was injured on the play and did not take another snap the rest of the night.
Sophomore backup signal caller Jace Mohr was thrust into a difficult situation and the Panthers would record just two first downs the remainder of the night.
“I thought he was a little shaky at first,” Olson said. “It happened so suddenly, all of a sudden, he had to be on the field. Then, he settled down, I thought he did a pretty good job.”
But the Norfolk defense continued to shine. Columbus' next three drives ended in three-and-outs. The Discoverers' finally got untracked late in the third and had first and goal on the Norfolk six as the third quarter came to an end.
Twenty-six seconds into the fourth quarter, Columbus scored on a one-yard pass from Fleeman to Landon Thompson. The PAT made it 24-all.
Tanner Thompson fielded the ensuing kickoff and was on the receiving end of a vicious, what appeared to be a helmet-to-helmet hit. Officials, however, did not not throw a penalty flag.
Thompson was lying on the turf for several minutes, but was able to walk off under his own power. And, like his teammate Monday, his night was over.
Midway through the fourth quarter, the Columbus offense had driven as far as the Norfolk 15. But a combination of Panther defense and a bad snap from center forced the Discoverers into a third and 24 from the Norfolk 29.
Quarterback Fleeman ran for his life to the right, threw on the run and hit his receiver, Trey Kobza in the end zone for what appeared to be a touchdown.
But an official ruled that one of the Columbus linemen was illegally down field and the Panthers had dodged a bullet.
The Norfolk offense then put together its best drive of the second half, but stalled with a fourth and five from the Columbus 14 and 2:40 remaining.
This time, however, Licking's field goal attempt sailed wide left.
Columbus took over on the 20. A holding penalty backed the Discoverers up to the 10. On first and 20, Fleeman went back to throw, was chased out of the pocket and into the end zone. It appeared Panther sophomore Logan Roberts may have caught the Columbus quarterback for a safety and two points, but the referee placed the ball on the half-yard line.
On the very next play, Braasch found a hole off tackle, then sprinted to the outside for a 38-yard gain and Columbus was able to run out the clock and force overtime.
Norfolk won the toss and elected to play defense first. High school rules allow each offense to start their possession with a first-and-goal on the 10. The Panthers forced the Discoverers into a fourth-and-goal from the 13, and Blake Thompson made a 30-yard field goal to give Columbus a 27-24 lead.
The Panthers needed a field goal to tie or a touchdown to win. But on first-and-goal from the 10, a mishandled snap resulted in a six-yard loss.
“We were running, it was kind of like a zone, and really, it was there, but somehow or another, they muffed the snap and the handoff, and bobbled it for a second,” Olson said.
“On this particular play, we don't block either defensive end, we just beat 'em up inside. Well, that gives them time to come up and make the play. Anytime you start an overtime with a six-yard loss, it puts you in a bind.”
Two incomplete passes later, Norfolk had fourth-and-goal from the 16.
A field goal would have sent the game into a second overtime, but the Discoverers blocked Licking's kick, ending the contest at 27-24.
“Both teams shot themselves in the foot hear and there,” Olson said. “Either one could look at it and say, boy, if could have done this, this and this, we'd have won this game by several touchdowns. But, offensively, we're a little bit behind what I thought we were and defensively, we're a little bit ahead.”
The Panthers will try to get in the win column Friday night at Veterans Memorial Field when they host 0-1 Elkhorn.
Norfolk 21 3 0 0 0 - 24
Columbus 14 3 0 7 3 - 27
- 1st Quarter
C: Mason Moore, 8 run (Blake Thompson kick)
N: Garrett Henery 35 interception return (Josh Licking kick)
C: Joey Braasch 53 run (Blake Thompson kick)
N: Tanner Thompson, 95 kickoff return (Licking kick)
N: Brayden Splater 30 fumble return (Licking kick)
- 2nd Quarter
N: Licking 31 field goal
C: Blake Thompson 21 field goal
- 4th Quarter
C: Landon Thompson 1 pass from CJ Fleeman (Blake Thompson kick)
- Overtime
C: Blake Thompson 30 field goal