Bitten by the VW bug

Something happened in July of this year that will significantly impact automobile travel in the future.
You might be thinking along the lines of automation, and I imagine (although I don’t know for sure) that some improvements in that area occurred last month. But I’m talking about something even more momentous.
What happened in July was that production of the iconic VW Beetle ceased. Yes, July saw the last act of a long-running play featuring the little “slug bug.”
The history of the Volkswagen Beetle extends back to Nazi Germany and moves through its popularization in America and several (but surprisingly few) iterations.
Of late, it has certainly not been a best-selling vehicle or leader of automotive innovation. Still, the swan song of the Beetle will reverberate in the realm of travel because as existing VWs are retired from the road, the face of car games will change forever.
Are you familiar with the “slug bug” game? In this road trip diversion, travelers keep their eyes peeled for VW Beetles. The first person to see a Beetle gets to slug another person in the car on the arm while yelling, “Little (insert color of Beetle here) slug bug, don’t slug back!”
Somehow, I became an adult without ever knowing about this game. I grew up on the East Coast, so perhaps this is more of a Midwest sport.
Regardless, I was indoctrinated into the game by a student on a journalism trip. I was driving a van full of kids to Omaha when suddenly the student riding shotgun punched me in the shoulder and yelled, “Little red slug bug, don’t slug back!”
I couldn’t have slugged back even if I’d wanted to. I was so surprised and alarmed that it was all I could do to keep the van on the road and in between the white lines.
Not only had I never heard of this game, I had never heard the term “slug bug.” The students quickly brought me up to speed.
After my heart began pumping at a normal rate —and after I delivered a teacherly admonition about the safety hazards involved in punching someone while she was driving — I, too, was on the lookout for VW Beetles.
After all, I’m all for fun and games.
We certainly played car games when I was a kid. Our favorites were Geography, Ghost, and the Alphabet Game. Geography involves saying the name of a place that begins with the last letter of the place offered by the previous person. In Ghost, the players take turns saying one letter per turn, building on the previous letters in a round; if the letter you say completes a word of five letters or more, you acquire one of the letters of the word “ghost” — the first person to amass all of the letters of “ghost” loses the game. The Alphabet Game was a race against the other players to find all of the letters of the alphabet, in order, on road signs or license plates.
But none of these compared to the physical excitement of the slug bug game. (For those of you who worry about the violence element of the game, I can assure you that it is self-regulating: you don’t want to hit someone too hard because you might not be the first person to see the next VW Beetle on the road.)
Unfortunately, though, cars only last so long, so kids (and adults) on road trips will be relegated to word games after all of the existing Beetles go to insect heaven.
