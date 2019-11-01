WISNER — Creighton broke open a tight game in the fourth quarter to begin its defense of its state title from last season after an undefeated campaign.
The Bulldogs scored 30 points in the final 12 minutes to run away from Wisner-Pilger, 56-32 and move on to the second round of the D-1 football playoffs here Thursday night.
Brayden Zimmerer returned at quarterback for Creighton after missing the last few weeks from a knee injury, and the Bulldogs recovered from a mistake-filled first half by both teams.
“We challenged our guys from the beginning to limit mistakes and take care of the ball,” Creighton coach Zac Kliment said. “We really didn’t do that in the first half — and we’ll need to take care of that down the road. We were lucky to get out of here with a win against a very good Wisner-Pilger team.”
Gator coach, A.J. Burki had a similar assessment of his squad.
“We just made too many mistakes in the first half,” Burki said. “We had at least one touchdown called back by a penalty and had two or three penalties which stalled drives — we needed to take advantage of those situations.”
Despite the mistakes, Wisner-Pilger still had a lead midway through the third quarter until the Bulldogs went on a 22-0 scoring spree for the rest of the third and opening minutes of the final stanza.
“We got some things loosened up in the second half,” Kliment said. “I was proud of the way we responded.”
Thad Hazen opened the run with a 37-yard scoot around the right side and after Zimmerer connected with Conner Hammer, Creighton took the lead for good, 22-16 with 6:58 left in the third.
Six minutes later, Hazen was in the end zone again on a nine-yard scamper.
Hazen scored his third touchdown of the game with 9:04 left in the game, this one from 19 yards out and a Zimmerer run put the Bulldogs up 34-16.
The Gators were not done.
Wisner-Pilger started the next possession at its own 26 and used just a little over two minutes to respond.
“We had to get away from our plans a little bit to try to get back in the game,” Burki said. “We had some success — I was really proud of our guys for coming back.”
Colby Heller capped off the six-play, 54-yard drive with a clast over the goal line from the three.
Trevor Styskal hit Dylan Kneifl for the conversion and Wisner-pilger was back to within 10, 34-24.
An onside kick try failed and the Bulldogs took advantage of the short field with a 35-yard run from Zimmerer on the first play from scrimmage.
Zimmerer hit Sam Van Metre with a conversion pass and the score was 42-24.
Terance Burrell may have put the final squeeze on the Gators in their next possession.
Styskal was in the middle of engineering a promising drive through the air when disaster struck — or Burrell.
Burrell hauled in a Styskal pass and returned the interception 54 yards for another Bullldog score.
“I saw the ball coming towards me,” Burrell said. “I just reached out grabbed it and took off running — it was an amazing feeling.”
The conversion run failed, but the damage was done as Creighton went up 58-24 with 5:38 remaining.
“This group of seniors took some lumps their first couple of years here,” Burki said. “I am so proud of how far they came the last two seasons — we’ll miss them.”
The teams traded scores from there and the 56-32 final was set.
“We definitely have some things to work on,” Kliment said. “But we will work on them and get ready for the next round.”
Creighton will host the next round against 7-2, Osceola-High Plains a 73-12 winner over Tilden-Elkhorn Valley.
The Bulldogs improved to 6-3 while the Gators end the season with a 7-2 record.
CREIGHTON (6-3) 6 6 14 30 — 56
WISNER-PILGER (7-2) 6 10 0 16 — 32
FIRST QUARTER
C: Clay Curtis 7 run, run failed, 9:55.
WP: Marqus Eddy 5 pass from Trevor Styskal, pass failed, 2:59.
SECOND QUARTER
WP: Colby Heller tackles running back in the end zone for safety, 8:21.
C: Curtis 4 run, run failed, 3:41.
WP: Klay Koehlmoos 1 run, Styskal run, :09.
THIRD QUARTER
C: Thad Hazen 39 run, Conner Hammer pass from Brayden Zimmerer, 6:58.
C: Hazen 9 run, pass failed, :58.
FOURTH QUARTER
C: Hazen 18 run, Zimmerer run, 9:04.
WP: Heller 3 run, Dylan Kneifl pass from Styskal, 6:57.
C: Zimmerer 35 run, Sam Van Metre pass from Zimmerer, 6:47.
C: Terance Burrell 54 interception return, run failed, 5:38.
WP: Koehlmoos 13 pass from Styskal, Kneifl pass from Styskal, 4:03.
C: Zimmerer 10 run, Conner Hammer pass from Sam Vortherms, 1:41.