Riley Seifert had 28 kills while Tria McLean added 14 kills and 29 set assists to lead Battle Creek to an 18-25, 25-13, 27-25, 25-17 victory over Norfolk Catholic in the semifinals of the C1-7 subdistrict at Norfolk High.
Battle Creek will now face Wayne on Tuesday for the subdistrict title. The Blue Devils swept Pierce, 25-3, 25-16, 25-22 in the evening's opening match.
Battle Creek coach Cody Wintz said Norfolk Catholic took it to his Bravettes in the first set, but that he was proud of how they responded in the second. “Our serve-receive really picked up,” he said. “We weren't getting balls to our setter in that first set and we were completely out of system.”
McLean said her coach challenged the passers to “Get the ball to the pocket,” in order for the setters to be able to do their jobs and that they responded very well.
Battle Creek led 13-8 in the second set when Norfolk Catholic's talented middle hitter, Mary Fennessy went down with a knee injury and never returned.
“We're not 100 percent sure, but it doesn't look to good for her,” Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar said.
With the match just midway through the second set, Fennessy had already recorded seven kills and a solo block.
“You never like seeing that,” Wintz said. “She's a great girl and she's a difference-maker for them. She went down and that's tough for their team to respond to. That took away quite a bit of their offense but credit to them, their girls kept fighting.”
Battle Creek outscored Norfolk Catholic 12-5 the rest of the way in the second set despite just one Knight error.
McLean recorded three kills and four assists during the stretch. Seifert delivered four kills and an assist, Makenna Taake threw down two kills and BriAnna Zohner was credited with two of her four service aces.
The two sides traded points early in the third set. A tip kill by Knights' setter Carly Marshall tied it at 10-all. That sparked a 9-3 Norfolk Catholic run which was highlighted by service aces from Marshall and Taylor Kautz, and Hayden Wolf's kill from the back-row.
The Knights led 21-14 when the Bravettes stormed back to score eight of the next nine points which included four more Seifert kills to tie the score at 22-all.
Channatee Robles' kill and a Battle Creek attack error gave Norfolk Catholic two set points at 24-22.
McLean pulled the Bravettes to within 24-23 with a kill and the Knights followed with an attack attempt that landed just beyond the end line.
The Norfolk Catholic players insisted that the ball had been tipped by a Battle Creek player but neither of the two referees nor the two line judges ruled it that way and the score was tied at 24.
Battle Creek took the lead with yet another kill from Seifert, this one from the back row. The Knights' Abby Miller followed with a block to tie it at 25.
But two Norfolk Catholic errors gave the Bravettes the next two points, a 27-25 win and a two-sets-to-one lead in the match.
The fourth set was tied at 13-all when an attack error gave Battle Creek the lead and a Renee Brummels' block provided the Bravettes with their first two-point lead of the set.
Later, another Brummels block and a pair of Makenna Taake kills had Battle Creek on top 19-15. That's when Zohner began the process of sealing the deal.
The Battle Creek junior's serve gave the Knighs fits by forcing them out of system. Three attack errors and a service ace later, the Bravettes led 23-15.
“Zohner is a tough server,” Wintz said. “She's got a little top-spin there that most girls on our team don't have, so she's a little bit different for the serve-receive on the other side to have to pass from.”
A service error made it 23-16. Another Seifert kill gave Battle Creek a match point. An attack error pulled Norfolk Catholic to within 24-17 before Seifert ended it with a short-set rocket to the floor for the winning margin.
Along with the stellar offensive effort, Wintz credited his libero, Paytn Taake for her defense. “She cleaned up a lot of good balls for us in that fourth set,” Wintz said. “Not just cleaning them up, but getting them right to our setter. That enables us to run an offense out of that that's tough to stop.”
The Bravettes face Wayne on Tuesday night, just five days after losing to the Blue Devils in straight sets in the Mid-State Conference championship match.
“Every time we play Wayne, we overthink it,” McLean said. “We just have to play like we know we can and not think about them and worry about our side of the net.”
Wintz said his team needs to get regrouped and refocused. “They've won six straight sets against us and really, not a lot of those have been very close,” he said. “They do a great job with their defense, so we've got to find a way to continue to stay aggressive and understand that some rallies are going to go back-and-forth for quite a while and we've just got to do a better job of getting the ball to the floor.”
Despite the loss, Norfolk Catholic appears to have a good chance at earning one of four wildcards into a Saturday district final, but the Knights may have to play that match without Fennessy.
“We're going to hope and pray the teams ahead of us do their job and then we can get that wildcard,” Bellar said. “Then we're going to have to practice and fix the things we need to do to get ready and we're going to have to move some people around to fill that void.”
Battle Creek defeats Norfolk Catholic 18-25, 25-13, 27-25, 25-17
BC (26-5): Paytyn Taake 3s; Makenna Taake 5k; BriAnna Zohner 4k, 1s, 4a, 2b; Madaline Taake 4k, 1s; Kaitlyn Pochop 15s; Riley Seifert 28k, 1s; 1b; Renee Brummels 3b; Tria McLean 14k, 28s; 1a.
NC (22-6): Carly Marshall 1k, 40s; Mary Fennessy 7k, 1b; Abby Miller 7k, 1a, 2b; Taylor Kautz 2a; Hayden Wolf 13k, 4a; Channatee Robles 13k; Hannah Wilcox 1k; Jozy Piper 1k, 1b.