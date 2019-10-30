The $5 price of admission was a bargain on Tuesday as Battle Creek fought from two sets down to defeat Wayne 24-26, 21-25, 25-22, 25-23, 15-10 in the C1-7 subdistrict final at Norfolk High School.
“Our girls were fighters tonight, big time,” Battle Creek Cody Wintz said. “Wayne obviously, is a great team, won a lot of games this year. You could see their defense on display tonight.
“We knew a lot of our rallies were going to be long and difficult to get balls to the floor. But our girls just kept chipping away and kept fighting and kept making plays.”
Wayne coach Traci Krusemark said she knew it would be difficult to defeat a quality side like Battle Creek three times in a row. “I thought maybe we had it when we were up two sets to none,” she said, “but I give a lot of credit to them.
"Everybody talked about our defense on them the last two games; their defense tonight was outstanding.”
It was the third match between the Bravettes and Blue Devils in 12 days. Wayne won the regular season contest at home 3-1, then last week, dominated Battle Creek in the Mid-State Conference tournament final in a three-set sweep on the Bravettes' home court.
On Tuesday, Wayne jumped out to a 20-17 lead in the first set before Battle Creek went on a 6-0 run. Renee Brummels and BriAnna Zohner combined on a block to give the Bravettes a 23-20 advantage.
But Emily Armstrong's kill pulled the Blue Devils to within two. A Kiara Krusemark service ace, a Battle Creek attack error and an Armstrong tip kill provided the Blue Devils with a set point at 24-23.
Makenna Taake's kill tied it at 24 but a service error gave Wayne another set point and Lauren Pick ended it with a kill from the back row.
The Blue Devils also came from behind in the second set. Battle Creek led 17-15 when Pick rocketed an overpass back on the other side of the net.
That triggered a 7-1 run. Another Pick kill had the Blue Devils on top 21-18. Wayne scored four of the final seven points with a Battle Creek service error providing the final 25-21 margin and giving the Blue Devils a commanding 2-0 advantage.
“First couple of sets, we allowed them to get off some long runs which took us out of those sets,” Wintz said. “We've been down 2-0 this year, but we got swept.”
Bravette libero Paytyn Taake said it was gut-check time. “We knew we were capable of doing a lot better than what we did the first two sets,” she said, “so we really kicked it in the last three and just showed what we're made of.”
Wayne looked to be on its way to another sweep. Three straight Sydney Reddon kills and another back-row kill by Pick had the Blue Devils on top 14-12.
The Bravettes' Zohner later scored from the back row herself to finish off a 4-0 Battle Creek run and put the purple and gold up 16-14.
Kills by Frankie Clausen and Pick leveled the score at 16. The teams then traded points and were tied at 17, 18, 19 and 20 before Battle Creek started another 4-0 run. Zohner and Brummels teamed up on another block to give the Bravettes a 23-20 cushion.
An Emily Armstrong kill and Krusemark service ace pulled the Blue Devils to within one, but a Zohner kill and Wayne net violation finally gave Battle Creek its first set win over Wayne after dropping the previous eight.
“We were able to fight and scratch and claw to win that third set and then the fourth set, the message was pretty simple,” Wintz said. “It was just, 'Let's go out and just play relaxed, loose and have fun, like we're in practice.' ”
“We were thinking, 'we've got to keep being aggressive,' Zohner said. “We've got to keep pressing; we've got to communicate.”
The fourth set was close, just like the first three. Pick's kill on a free ball had Wayne on top 23-21. But a Brummels block brought the Bravettes to within one, a Blue Devil attack error tied it at 23, and back-to-back Seifert kills gave Battle Creek the set and tied the match at 2-all.
It was the first five-set match this season for both teams.
A Battle Creek attack error gave Wayne a 1-0 lead before Seifert followed with three straight kills for the Bravettes that triggered a 6-1 run.
Another Pick kill brought the Blue Devils to within three, but they would get no closer.
Leading 13-10, the Bravettes sealed the victory with two more Seifert kills off assists from Tria McLean.
“We did a much better job in sets three, four and five of putting a stop to them by being aggressive,” Wintz said.
Several players on both teams filled up the stat sheet. BriAnna Zohner led the Bravettes with 20 kills and six solo blocks while McLean added 14 kills and 36 set assists.
On the Wayne side of the net, Lauren Pick continued to post impressive numbers with an almost unbelievable 32 kills and setter Kiara Krusmark provided 57 assists.
With the victory, Battle Creek earned a spot in a district final on Saturday. Meanwhile, Wayne is almost certain to move on to the district final round via the wild card route.
Another team in the C1-7 subdisrict, Norfolk Catholic, will likely earn a wild card as well. But the Knights will almost certainly be without their talented middle hitter, Mary Fennessy, who suffered a severe knee injury on Monday, during a semifinal match against Battle Creek.
The pairings and venues for Saturday's matches will be released later this week.
Krusemark and Wintz agreed, Wednesday's practices would be light. “Everybody's tired after this hard-fought game, the rallies were long,” Krusemark said
“We played two state-championship caliber teams here in the past two nights and our girls did a lot of jumping,” Wintz said.
BC defeats WHS 24-26, 21-25, 25-22, 25-23, 15-10
Battle Creek (27-5): Paytyn Taake 4s, 4a; Makenna Taake 11k; BriAnna Zohner 20k, 6b; Kaitlyn Pochop 22s; Riley Seifert 17k, 1s, 2a, 1b; Renee Brummels 5b; Tria McLean 14k, 36s; 1a, 1b.
Wayne (28-5): Hailey Backer 1s, 3a; Kiara Krusemark 2k, 57s; 2a; Erin O'Reilly 1a; Emily Longe 5k; Sydney Redden 8k, 1a; Emily Armstrong 17k, 1b; Frances Klausen 1k, 1s; Lauren Pick 32k, 2b.