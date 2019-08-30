STANTON — Fourth-ranked Battle Creek served notice that it would be a team to be reckoned with in 2019 by opening the season with a pair of straight-set victories over West Point-Beemer and No. 6 Stanton.
Stanton began its home triangular Thursday with a 25-19, 25-22 victory over the Cadets before Battle Creek topped West Point-Beemer 25-14, 25-16 and then the host Mustangs 25-21, 25-18.
"We came over here to win two matches and we got that done, so I'm happy with that," Battle Creek coach Cody Wintz said. "I think we can do a little bit better job of hustling around and clean some things up, but this first game gives us the opportunity to get some of that on film now and we can do better."
Stanton ended Battle Creek's season last year with a straight-sets victory in the opening round of the Class C2 state tournament. But the Mustangs graduated three players — Bree Burtwistle, Jessie Brandl and Liz Christensen — who are all playing college volleyball this fall.
Meanwhile, many of the Bravettes are back, and they will likely be the most athletic team in the area regardless of class.
"We have a lot of athletes on the floor, and they're still learning how to play together," Wintz said. "We've got some girls who are playing on varsity for the first time and they did a great job tonight ... to beat a scrappy, good program like Stanton."
Battle Creek opened the night's featured match by jumping out to a 7-3 advantage. But the Mustangs went on a five-point run to take the lead, highlighted by a Sylvia Cunningham kill.
Battle Creek scored 11 of the next 14 points. Junior BriAnna Zohner recorded two kills during the run, and the Bravettes took advantage of a half-dozen Mustang errors.
"They just had some more finishes than we did," Stanton coach Tracy Kuester-Burtwistle said. "We need to capitalize on finishing a play; we need to make that happen and have that kill. And that will come with reps."
A Zohner ace block gave Battle Creek a set point at 24-16, but the Mustangs made things interesting by scoring the next five points, which included two Ellie Locke ace serves.
"We've got a couple of rotations that need to get a little cleaned up," Wintz said. "We need to work a little bit more on our serve-receive."
After a timeout, Battle Creek's Tria McLean ended the set with a thunderous kill off an overpass.
Stanton jumped out to an early lead in the second set. Morgan Remm's service ace made the score 7-4. Battle Creek followed with a 4-1 run. Riley Seifert's kill tied it at 8.
The two sides were all even at 17 before the Bravettes closed it out with an 8-1 run. Another Seifert kill ended the set and match at 25-18.
Wintz was relieved. "The balls that we hit, Stanton did a good job of cleaning those up and they made a lot of effort plays that kept them in both of those sets," he said. "They made some runs there that got us a little bit nervous."
Meanwhile, Kuester-Burwistle had praise for both her opponent and her squad. "BC was a good team. I think we were competitive with them," she said. "It's going to be one of those seasons where we're going to learn, every game and that's what's great about these kids, is they're willing to do that."
Both teams are off until Thursday when Battle Creek visits Creighton and Stanton competes in a triangular in Clarkson against Madison and host Clarkson/Leigh.
Stanton defeats West Point-Beemer 25-19, 25-22
Battle Creek defeats West Point-Beemer 25-14, 25-16
Battle Creek defeats Stanton 25-21, 25-18
Battle Creek (2-0) Kills-Ace Serves-Ace Blocks: Riley Seifert 7-0-1; Paytyn Taake 3-1-0; BriAnna Zohner 4-0-2; Renee Brummels 1-0-1; Madaline Taake 2-1-0; Tria McLean 4-1-0; Makenna Taake 2-0-0.
Stanton (1-1) Kills-Ace Serves-Ace Blocks: Emily Colwell 2-1-0; Kinley Pohlman 3-0-0; Sylvia Cunningham 2-0-0; Ellie Locke 3-2-0; Morgan Remm 0-1-0; Olivia Cunningham 1-0-0; Kaylee Matthies 4-0-0.