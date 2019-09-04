Bankruptcies for Sept. 4

NDN bankruptcy

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

— Tyler Jacob Turpin, O’Neill (Chapter 13).

— Travis Allen Richards; Michelle Jean Richards, Valentine (Chapter 7).

— Scott Antone Krutilek, doing business as ASK Karaoke and DJ; Amy Jo Krutilek, Oakland (Chapter 7).

— Rebecca Ann Jones, Wisner (Chapter 7).

— Nathan Scott Wesche, Verdigre (Chapter 7).

— Joseph Allen Schilousky; also known as Joseph A. Schilousky, also known as Joseph Schilousky; Marsha Kay Schilousky, also known as Marsha K. Schilousky, also known as Marsha Schilousky, Ewing (Chapter 7).

