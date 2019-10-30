Bankruptcies for Oct. 30

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.
— Judith Goodier, South Sioux City (Chapter 13).
— Lynn Renee Maca, North Bend (Chapter 13).
— Gene Martin Gustafson, also known as Gene M. Gustafson, Stanton (Chapter 13).
— Yvonnie L. Korth, also known as Yvonnie L. Spires, Humphrey (Chapter 7).
— Matthew Kevin Wilson, also known as Matthew K. Wilson; Kimberly Sue Wilson, also known as Kimberly S. Wilson, O’Neill (Chapter 7).
— Emilee Faye Harms, also known as Emilee F. Peterson, also known as Emilee F. Harms, Pilger (Chapter 7).
— Jason Stuart Wolff, also known as Jason S. Wolff, also known as Jason Wolff, Scribner (Chapter 7).
— Marlin Lee Rose; Pauline Ellen Rose, Wahoo (Chapter 7).
— Reynaldo Pruneda Jr.; Vicky Pruneda, Norfolk (Chapter 7).