NDN bankruptcy

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

— Steven Lee Sporleder; Jamie Lynn Sporleder, Pierce (Chapter 12).

— Cheryl Renee Strong, formerly known as Cheryl Renee Esterly, Ainsworth (Chapter 7).

— Larry Edward Erickson Jr., also known as JR Edward Erickson, Valentine (Chapter 7).

— Thomas Jon Carl, also known as Thomas J. Carl, also known as Thomas Carl, also known as Tom Carl; Liwayway Faustino Carl, also known as Liwayway F. Carl, also known as Liwayway Carl, also known as Liway Carl, Norfolk (Chapter 7).

Tags

In other news

Bankruptcies for Oct. 3

Bankruptcies for Oct. 3

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

+25
Kearney drops Norfolk in straight sets

Kearney drops Norfolk in straight sets

Kearney used its superior size and athleticism to outgun Norfolk in straight sets on Tuesday, 25-21, 28-26, 25-19 in Heartland Athletic Conference action at the Norfolk Senior High gym.

Panther softball team ending a 12-season drought

Panther softball team ending a 12-season drought

George W. Bush was in his second term as president, Daniel Powter topped the pop charts with "Bad Day" and astronomers decided that Pluto was no longer a planet. The year was 2006. It was also the last time a Norfolk High softball team finished with a winning record.

Adults bullying young activists

Political scientists say teens are more politically active now than at any other recent moment in history. The policy implementations made today will affect us for the rest of our lives; we should have a say in what’s going on. However, many young people feel that their opinions are not take…

Adults don’t listen

People always have something to say, whether it be a final comment or a conversation starter. I know for a fact that teens always have something to say. Adults say teens are the future; however, they aren’t hearing our opinions. Sometimes teens feel as though adults are looking down on them.…