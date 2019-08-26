Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities.

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.67 Gerry Osborn

Albion 0.46 Airport

Atkinson 1.90 Harold Frickel

Creighton 0.73 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.10 John Carman

Humphrey 0.33 Marge Albracht

Laurel 0.38 Verneal Gade

Leigh, 3½ miles north 0.05 Mike Kabes

Madison, 5 miles east 0.35 Gene Trine

Neligh 0.15 Richard Sanne

Newman Grove 0.50 Keith Jacobson

Norfolk, airport 0.13 National Weather Service

Norfolk, north central 0.27 Walter Haase

Randolph 0.35 Gail Bazata

Scribner 0.20 Marilyn Camp

Tilden 0.28 Duane Warneke

Valentine 0.48 Airport

Wayne 0.28 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

