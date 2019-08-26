Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Ainsworth 0.67 Gerry Osborn
Albion 0.46 Airport
Atkinson 1.90 Harold Frickel
Creighton 0.73 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.10 John Carman
Humphrey 0.33 Marge Albracht
Laurel 0.38 Verneal Gade
Leigh, 3½ miles north 0.05 Mike Kabes
Madison, 5 miles east 0.35 Gene Trine
Neligh 0.15 Richard Sanne
Newman Grove 0.50 Keith Jacobson
Norfolk, airport 0.13 National Weather Service
Norfolk, north central 0.27 Walter Haase
Randolph 0.35 Gail Bazata
Scribner 0.20 Marilyn Camp
Tilden 0.28 Duane Warneke
Valentine 0.48 Airport
Wayne 0.28 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.