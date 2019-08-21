Listed is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. 

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.94 Gerry Osborn

Albion 0.46 Airport

Bancroft 0.25 Dennis Zavadil

Battle Creek 0.77 Mike Fleer

Beemer 0.30 Jake Ott

Creighton 0.07 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.30 John Carman

Howells 0.80 Pat Jakubowksi

Humphrey 0.63 Marge Albracht

Laurel 0.12 Verneal Gade

Leigh, 3½ miles north 0.70 Mike Kabes

Madison, 5 miles east 0.38 Gene Trine

Neligh 0.35 Richard Sanne

Newman Grove 1.60 Keith Jacobson

Norfolk, airport 0.36 National Weather Service

Norfolk, north central 0.65 Walter Haase

Osmond 0.15 Glen Emery

Tilden 0.40 Duane Warneke

Valentine 0.09 Airport

Wayne 0.10 Airport

Tags

In other news

Play is so important at the library

Play is so important at the library

It may seem unusual for a library to have a dedicated play area, but visitors to the library will immediately notice this focus in the children’s area.

In need of good, used couches

In need of good, used couches

I’m searching for just the right used sofa for a rental that we want to make into an AirBnB. Frankly, there are very few couches I don’t love.

Dictionary history entertaining

Dictionary history entertaining

I’m not much of a nonfiction reader, but with books like “The Professor and the Madman” by Simon Winchester, I just might become a huge fan.

+2
Kohl-Rice match highlights epic 1979 dual

Kohl-Rice match highlights epic 1979 dual

After the first six matches, Norfolk had three wins, Columbus had one and there had been two draws. The Panthers led 14-7. The seventh match at 138 pounds served as the evening’s main event as unbeatens No. 1 Todd Kohl of Norfolk and No. 2 Doug Rice of Columbus squared off.

New in Town: Therapy Works of Nebraska

New in Town: Therapy Works of Nebraska

Owners/operators and their backgrounds: Jim and Deb Prange are the current owners. They purchased the business from Erin Schmidt in 2018. Jim worked in banking for more than 30 years, and Deb had a career in Healthcare for more than 30 years prior to purchasing Therapy Works of Nebraska.