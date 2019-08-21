Listed is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Ainsworth 0.94 Gerry Osborn
Albion 0.46 Airport
Bancroft 0.25 Dennis Zavadil
Battle Creek 0.77 Mike Fleer
Beemer 0.30 Jake Ott
Creighton 0.07 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.30 John Carman
Howells 0.80 Pat Jakubowksi
Humphrey 0.63 Marge Albracht
Laurel 0.12 Verneal Gade
Leigh, 3½ miles north 0.70 Mike Kabes
Madison, 5 miles east 0.38 Gene Trine
Neligh 0.35 Richard Sanne
Newman Grove 1.60 Keith Jacobson
Norfolk, airport 0.36 National Weather Service
Norfolk, north central 0.65 Walter Haase
Osmond 0.15 Glen Emery
Tilden 0.40 Duane Warneke
Valentine 0.09 Airport
Wayne 0.10 Airport