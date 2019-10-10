A freeze warning was not going to cool down Lutheran High Northeast.
Jaxson Kant raced for a 55-yard touchdown on the game's first play, and the Eagles scored the game's first 30 points on their way to a 42-16 victory over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in Class D1-5 district action.
“Everything came together ... and we executed the game plan very well, I thought,” Kant said.
It marked back-to-back wins for the second time this season for Lutheran High as both teams exited Memorial Field with matching 4-2 records.
“I don't care what their record said beforehand, they were elite and we knew that,” LCC coach Pat Arens said.
It was just another day at the office for Kant, the dual-threat quarterback who accounted for 364 yards of total offense and six combined touchdowns. He finished with 245 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 39 carries. Kant also was 9 of 14 through the air for another 119 yards, and his first three passes were touchdown completions.
“All the credit to the offensive line,” Kant said. “Some of the guys had to step up, and they're stepping up now.”
For as noteworthy as the offensive numbers were for the Eagles, perhaps more impressive was the defense. It allowed just 36 rushing yards, and outside of a 72-yard touchdown from quarterback Ty Erwin to receiver Noah Schutte, the Bears were held to 102 yards of offense for the entire game.
“It goes to our coaching staff,” Lutheran High coach Darin Suckstorf said. “It did a good job of preparing and coming up with a great plan on Sunday night. I liked our game plan against what they were going to do, and our guys did a great job of buying into doing it.”
The weather was certainly a factor, too, but perhaps more so for the visiting Bears and their typical passing attack.
“We couldn't throw it like we would normally, just because it affected the way the ball was in the air,” Arens said. “And they got through our blocks, and we couldn't run on them.”
Lutheran High nearly had another chance right after Kant's opening score when the Eagles recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. But a bad snap, back-to-back penalties, and another bad snap led to a punt. LCC marched in seven plays down to the Lutheran High 11, but a false start and an incompletion led to Ben Gebhardt intercepting an Erwin pass in the end zone.
Eight plays later, on fourth-and-16 following a penalty, Tanner Koss was wide open on a play-action pass from Kant, and Koss ran the rest of the way down the LCC sideline for a 60-yard touchdown.
“If we were going to take some shots, we were going to be very picky and choosy with those,” Suckstorf said. “I thought the kids did a great job executing the game plan.”
That was the first of three consecutive scoring drives for Lutheran High, with the last two capped by passes from Kant to Gebhardt. On the latter of the two, it initially appeared that Schutte interception, but Gebhardt wrestled the ball away for a touchdown, and the two-point conversion put the Eagles ahead 30-0.
“They set you up and run him, run him, run him, then a reverse, then the play-action pass off of that, and they've got good receivers,” Arens said.
LCC had 49 yards on 19 plays for its first three possessions, but the Bears finally got moving to answer with the first of two touchdowns from Erwin to Schutte. Erwin finished 12 of 20 passing on the night.
There were touchdowns on back-to-back offensive plays early in the second half, with Kant extending the Lutheran High lead to 36-8 on a 13-yard run only to see Erwin find Schutte down the LCC sideline for the game's longest play.
But after the big touchdown, the Bears almost literally never had another chance. LCC ran just nine offensive plays after the 10:12 mark of the third quarter. Lutheran High had a 17-play, 60-yard drive that drained 8 minutes, 2 seconds of the third quarter and included two fourth-down conversions, capped by Kant's third touchdown run of the night that turned out to be the final points of the game.
Lutheran High ran 42 plays to just 12 for the Bears in the second half.
“We knew we weren't going to get a lot of big plays against these guys. Like you saw, they're big up front and they've got their athletes on the back end,” Suckstorf said. “We had to grind it out and keep moving the chains.”
LCC (4-2) 0 8 8 0 — 16
LHNE (4-2) 14 16 12 0 — 42
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
LHNE: Jaxson Kant 55 run (PAT failed), 11:49.
LHNE: Tanner Koss 60 pass from Kant (Trystan Scott run), 1:41.
SECOND QUARTER
LHNE: Ben Gebhardt 5 pass from Kant (Sam Jagels run), 10:54.
LHNE: Gebhardt 14 pass from Kant (Koss pass from Kant), 6:43.
LCC: Noah Schutte 6 pass from Ty Erwin (Cael Hartung pass from Erwin), 1:48.
THIRD QUARTER
LHNE: Kant 13 run (PAT failed), 10:25.
LCC: Schutte 72 pass from Erwin (Schutte pass from Erwin), 10:12.
LHNE: Kant 1 run (PAT failed), 1:30.