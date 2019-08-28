WISNER — Warren and Alice Heller’s roots in agriculture run deep.
On both sides of their family, ancestors tilled the soil. As deep as these roots are, so is the Hellers’ love of farming, a love they have gifted to their family.
Alice brings out a yellowed piece of paper, tiny groves of trees drawn on it interspersed with pasture land and crop ground. Written in 1888 by the steady hand of a surveyor, the map shows the layout of some of Alice’s family’s land.
Frederick Kaul was the first of her family to come to America in search of land, homesteading in Cuming County in 1867.
Eventually, this homestead was transferred to his son, Fred Earnest, and grandson, William, until it became the joint venture of great-grandkids, Alice and her brother, John Kaul.
While Frederick Kaul was homesteading in Cuming County, so did Warren Heller’s ancestor, Michael Heller Sr., known as the sheepherder.
Grandson Hugo Heller and his sons followed in their ancestors’ footprints, or perhaps sheep prints, feeding as many as 10,000 head a year.
On days when sheep were shorn, more than a week and a half’s process, they were run in and out of the barn so quickly, “you couldn’t count how fast they came through,” Warren said.
His mother fed the seven or eight shearers required to shear so many sheep.
Hugo’s brothers also raised and sheared many sheep, shoveling feed into rows of feed bunks from the back of a horse-drawn feed wagon. When the sheep were ready for market, they were herded to town to ship to Omaha by rail.
Heller family members have continued to pitch in on Heller land throughout the years.
This is the legacy of Hugo’s son and wife, Warren and Alice Heller, who began farming Heller land when they married in 1955.
Kaul land and Heller land is now farmed by Warren and Alice’s children, Melanie and Kurt Kindschuh and Cheryl and Tom Schantz. The Shantz’s own the Heller home place, filled with pens of Schantz Cattle Co.’s commercially fed cattle.
Heller grandkids, Casey and Justin Bellar and Abby and Devon Dixon, often lend a hand.
Farmland and Kaul pasture ground are rented and custom-farmed by grandchildren Amber and Brad Buhrman and Jeremiah Schantz, continuing a decades’ old tradition.
Many things have changed through the years since Frederick Kaul and Michael Heller proved up on their homesteads, and even since Alice was a young girl.
Alice’s dad farmed with horses and her parents picked corn by hand, using hooks, worn on their hands, to snap ears of corn from the stalk.
“There’s a corn picker in this box,” she said once to her grandsons, showing them a box where she stored the corn hooks.
Alice remembers bringing in bushel baskets full of alfalfa to feed the hogs, as well as milking chores. Her parents milked cows by hand, herding the cows into a small pasture where they were milked where they stood.
When Alice and Warren milked cows, they used milking machines. Farming was more physically draining at that time, Alice said, but now there’s more technology to figure out.
Today, feed rations are calculated via computer and cattle line up at feed bunks where they are fed with the use of automated feed wagons.
Even through the changes, the happiness Alice and Warren enjoyed on the farm continues.
“I loved being out in the country,” Alice said.