No parents should have to worry about lack of food resources for their children. Because of Blessings in a Backpack, parents in Albion do not have to endure this uncertainty.
Blessings in a Backpack-Albion is part of the nationwide Blessings in a Backpack organization, providing supplemental weekend meals to kids who might be facing a food shortage or insecurity over the weekend while they are away from school. This year, the local organization is looking at completing its first full year. It is run by coordinators Sarah Moeller and Mollie Morrow.
“It was really Sarah that brought it to my attention,” Morrow said. “People had been interested in starting, but they didn’t have a connection at the school. Then when she approached me, I run the after-school program at Boone Central, a connection at the school. Through there, we did a lot more talking with the principal, superintendent, guidance counselor and see it working.”
Moeller and Morrow looked at a variety of organizations across the region and decided going under a national organization made the most sense. They also source the food, which is delivered by Cisco and stored in the local Knights of Columbus hall.
During the 2018-19 school year, the agency served students in kindergarten through fifth grade. This school year, Blessings in a Backpack is expanding to serve kids up through eighth grade, along with siblings at the high school level.
Third grade teacher Amy Ahlers said she’s grateful for the food it provides.
“It’s allowed teachers and everybody at school to have more peace of mind that they’re being taken care of over the weekend,” Ahlers said. “When we were getting it started, I made phone calls to families, it was fun to hear how grateful some parents were. Just that it was going to take a huge burden and make a huge difference in their lives.”
The agency took part in the United Way Venture Grant, which allowed Moeller and Morrow to pilot the program during the second semester of the 2018-19 school year and the current school year, which ensures that there is an adequate amount of food available.
For an entire school year, United Way represents about 30% of the overall budget.
“The United Way funds were instrumental in ensuring that we got our program off the ground,” Moeller said. “Moving forward, those funds help to sustain us and garner more support from other agencies who are looking to donate as well.”
The local agency pays a small fee to the national organization every year for the assistance it provides, with everything else going strictly toward food purchases.
Q&A: Blessings in a Backpack-Albion
Program coordinators: Sarah Moeller and Mollie Morrow
What services does your agency provide, and who generally does it serve? Our agency provides weekend meals during the school year to children who might struggle with food insecurity during the time they are away from school.
In what way does the United Way assist you? Our agency took part in the United Way Venture Grant, which allowed us to pilot the program during the second semester of the 2018-19 school year and prepare for the upcoming school year, ensuring that we had an adequate amount of food available.
What percentage of your budget does the United Way fund? For a full school year the United Way grant would represent about 30% of our overall budget.
What are some new or ongoing needs that your agency is facing? Sustainability is always a concern, ensuring that we have the funds to purchase the appropriate amount of food needed for every weekend throughout a school year. We also are looking to expand our program by servicing the middle school, as well as high school siblings of children receiving food in the elementary and middle schools.
If your agency did not receive United Way funds, how would it impact your ability to serve others? The United Way funds were instrumental in ensuring that we got our program off the ground. Those funds help to sustain us and garner more support from other agencies who are looking to donate as well.
Share a brief anecdote about how your agency has had an impact on the community as a whole or an individual who has been served: “As a classroom teacher at Boone Central, I had the opportunity to see, firsthand, the difference Blessings in a Backpack is making here in our community,” third grade teacher Amy Ahlers said. “We always hope that a program like this isn’t needed, but the reality of our world is that it is. I’m so very grateful to know that, thanks to so many donors and volunteers, we are doing everything we can to help provide for and support our students, even when they aren’t under our roof here at school.
“ ... At school, I didn’t hear students talk about it often, but their smiles and extra Friday hugs made it easy for me to see that they were grateful. Grateful when they opened their lockers on Fridays and saw their food backpack waiting for them. Grateful to have a little extra something to eat on the weekends. Grateful for having one less thing to worry about.
“Living in such a giving, supportive community is truly a blessing. Thanks to the generosity of so many — I know that our kids are better off. I couldn’t ask for anything more.”