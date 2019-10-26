KEARNEY — Ainsworth's Rylee Rice fell short of her goal of becoming the fourth athlete in the state's history to win four individual gold medals at the state cross country meet. Rice finished second to Hastings St. Cecilia freshman Alayna Vargas in the Class D state title race on Friday at the Kearney Country Club.
Rice and Vargas ran stride for stride for the first 4,000 meters of the 5,000-meter trek around the fairways and trees of the golf club. But with a little more than a half-mile to go, Vargas began to pull away.
“The St. Cecilia girl really pushed me and I was really happy she was there,” Rice said. “I was hoping to be able to pull out a really nice (personal record) today, but that last 1,000 (meters) really kicked my butt. I couldn't feel my legs and I felt like I was walking.”
It was a frustrating end to a brilliant career. Rice did not make excuses, but she had been running all season with an injury. Her second-place time of 19 minutes, 47 seconds was a minute and 13 seconds slower than her state-winning time as a freshman in 2016.
“It's a heck of a career; it's hard to look at just one race,” Ainsworth coach Jared Hansmeyer said. “It's bittersweet for her to go out with second, but three state titles and a runner-up, there's nothing to hang her head about.”
When asked to sum up her career. Rice replied that it was stressful. “But I'm happy I experienced it,” she said. “There's not many people that can say they went undefeated all throughout middle school and high school, until their senior year.”
Hansmeyer said Rice is leaving behind a valuable legacy. “There's a lot of young girls who want to be the next Riley Rice at Ainsworth and that's obviously good for our team moving forward,” he said.
While Rice saw her string of individual state titles come to an end, she and her teammates — CeeAnna Beel, Molly Salzman, Bria Delimont, Arlyn Lazo and Moriah Beel — won the school's third consecutive Class D team title.
“It was one of those days,” Hansmeyer said. “They got gutty in the middle and the end of the race, CeeAnna shows up in the medals (15th place), then Molly put together probably her best race of the season and then Bria was battling a little bit of an injury, a hip, and kind of willed herself across the line.”
As Ainsworth collected another award for its ever-expanding trophy case, Bloomfield/Wausa gave the Daily News coverage area a 1-2 finish with Ainsworth outpacing the Knox County cooperative 63-76.
For Bloomfield/Wausa coach Duane Wilken, the runner-up finish was very gratifying. “That's been one of our goals probably since last year, to come down here and get in the top one or two and we accomplished that,” he said. “The girls really did a great job of preparing themselves for the season with all of the running that they did.”
Christina Martinson led the way for Bloomfield/Wausa. She said running with the best in the state was an eye-opening experience. “I feel like the first part (of the race) I started out too fast, but with all the girls in front of me, I had to stay up there, because otherwise, it would be too late to get them at the end,” she said.
Martinson finished with a pack of six runners, all vying for eighth place and sprinting to the finish. The freshman finished second among that group to earn the ninth-place medal.
“I wasn't happy where I was at at that moment because I knew I can do better,” she said. “I had a little left in me. It took a lot to pass them at the end but I just had to.”
Sophomore Darla Nelson also medaled for Bloomfield/Wausa, finishing 14th and earning high praise from her coach. “This is her first year and she really came on and helped us out,” Wilken said.
A pair of seniors on the team, Hannah Hubers and Ann Woockman were obviously thrilled with the runner-up finish.
“We are so excited!” they said in unison. “It is the first state trophy in any sport in the (cooperative's) history,” Woockman said. “It is so wonderful!”
The pair, recruited other girls from the two schools to take up cross country after their freshman year.
“We convinced some good young runners to come out for cross country,” Woockman said. “The younger girls have been great and look where we ended up.”
Hubers pointed out the fact that the team was evenly divided between the two schools.
“We have three girls from Bloomfield and three girls from Wausa on the varsity and we have four girls from Bloomfield and four girls from Wausa on the team,” Hubers said. “We all get along so great.”
Wilken had words of tribute for another senior. Bree Eisehnauer finished 13th at state as a freshman in 2016 and 11th last year, but wasn't able to finish the race on Friday because of back spasms.
“All of this goes back to her,” Wilken said. Four years ago, we didn't have one girl. Bree came out as an eighth grader and started the ball rolling. Then it was Bree and Ann Woockman and they both qualified for state their freshman year. Bree was not able to finish the race today but I still feel that everything started with her.”
Another area athlete unable to finish on Friday was Pender's Paige Steinman, the defending state runner-up. In fact, Steinman never made it to the starting line after suffering a broken leg in last week's district meet.
Other area Class D teams included Battle Creek, which finished eighth and Oakland-Craig, Logan View and Pender which were 14th, 15th and 16th respectively.
Team scores: Ainsworth 63; Bloomfield/Wausa 76; McCool Junction 102; North Platte St. Patrick's 107; Ravenna 117; Fullerton 129; Grand Island Central Catholic 131; Battle Creek 138; Thayer Central 143; Tri County 145; Bayard 165; Bridgeport 173; Gibbon 174; Oakland-Craig 179; Logan View 209; Pender 216; Axtell 221; Cambridge 234.
Top 15: 1. Alayna Vargas, Hastings St. Cecilia, 19:15; 2. Rylee Rice, Ainsworth, 19:47; 3. Madison Gerken, McCool Junction, 19:55; 4. Kacey Dethlefs, Ravenna, 20:06; 5. Julianna Maxfield, Fullerton, 20:18; 6. Ladelle Hazen, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, 20:21; 7. Ashlei McDonald, Johnson County Central, 20:26; 8. Andie Koch, Tri County, 20:33; 9. Christina Martinson, Bloomfield/Wausa, 20:33; 10. Sydney Escritt, Thayer Central, 20:34; 11. Katie Roach, Doniphan-Trumbull, 20:34; 12. Caitlin States, Centura, 20:35; 13. Molly Paxton, Mullen, 20:35; 14. Darla Nelson, Bloomfield/Wausa, 20:41; 15. CeeAnna Beel, Ainsworth, 20:41.
Other area finishers: 18. Afftynn Stusse, Battle Creek, 21:01; 19. Natasha Zeisler, Boyd County, 21:06; 20. Daisy Frick, North Central, 21:07; 21. Alison Stineman, Lutheran High Northeast, 21;10; 25. Maggie Bishop, Battle Creek, 21.29; 27. Kaci Wickersham, Summerland, 21:33; 34. Molly Salzman, Ainsworth, 21:47; 38. Elizabeth Polk, Logan View, 21:55; 39. Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig, 21:57; 40. Emma Bixler, Neligh-Oakdale, 22:01; 41. Dacey Korus, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 22:04; 42. Hannah Hubers, Bloomfield/Wausa, 22:07; 48. Piper Steinman, Pender, 22:16; 50. Bria Delimont, Ainsworth, 22:19; 52. Leah Podliska, Humphrey St. Francis, 22:20; 54. Mariah Ott, North Central, 22:21; 62. Samantha Linder, Oakland-Craig, 22:34; 65. Madie Ziegler, Bloomfield/Wausa, 22:39; 66. Brooklyn Kumm, Plainview, 22:41; 71. Ann Woockman, Bloomfield/Wausa, 23:02; 76. Arlyn Lazo, Ainsworth, 23:07; 82. Lindsey Bolling, Battle Creek, 23:18; 89. Madison Stricklin, Humphrey St. Francis, 23:30; 92. Kylie Kloster, Logan View, 23:38; 93. Jessica Krueger, Pender, 23:39; 97. Sydney Guzinski, Oakland-Craig, 23:40; 99. Faith Morris, Pender, 23:42; 108. Ellen Magnusson, Oakland-Craig, 24:13; 110. Madeline Oltmanns, Battle Creek, 24:17; 118. Moriah Beel, Ainsworth, 24:55; 122. Alexis Bodlak, Pender, 25:03; 124. Laura Ramirez-Torres, Wisner-Pilger, 25:07; 128. Raina Lade, Battle Creek, 25:13; 134. Brooklyn Reynolds, Logan View, 25:49; 135. Zoe Hassler, Battle Creek, 26:04; 140. Kalliah Johnson, Oakland-Craig, 27:27; 141. Trinity Seery, Oakland-Craig, 27:51; 143. Katelyn Nelson, Logan View, 27:56; 144. Reagan Weidemann, Logan View, 29:06; 146. Isavel Paredes, Pender, 30:06; Bree Eisenhauer, Bloomfield, DNF; Paige Steinman, Pender, DNF.