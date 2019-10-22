Aiming to bring home first Sandhills deer

Getting involved in the outdoors as an adult is much different from when you’ve grown up with it. I feel that there is so much to learn in a short amount of time to prepare for rifle season.
The Nebraska Hunter Safety course is thorough on the basics of firearms, how they work and how to use them. It also teaches you about conservation efforts, the differences between various game animals and every necessary safety precaution to take when hunting.
Beyond that, I have begun doing some research on my own. The one subject I have been especially studying is calling deer. There are several different techniques and calls that can be used and certain times of year when they work best. What I’ve gathered is that doe and fawn bleats can be better during the early season, while grunts, antler rattles and snort wheezes are more effective during the rut.
Since rifle season in Nebraska falls during the rut, I decided to focus on what would grab the attention of a buck. I purchased a versatile grunter call and began to practice calling.
It’s important to understand their language and how to replicate the exact grunts to fit the situation you may find yourself in. That is something I’m sure will take many years and hunting trips to completely master. In the meantime, my “practice” consists of making a lot of racket and driving my husband up the wall.
Another skill that is absolutely crucial to hunting is marksmanship. It is so important to be comfortable taking a shot and knowing that your aim is true.
To prepare for this, I have been practicing with targets at different ranges. Of our rifles, I found I was more comfortable with the Savage 243.
For the first hour, I practiced aiming with the gun unloaded, just to get used to lining up the target and holding steady. After we put a round in the chamber, it took me awhile to finally pull the trigger. My first shot was a few inches high and to the left of the bull’s-eye at 50 yards. The next three all fell within an inch or two from the center. At 100 yards, my shots were less than an inch from the middle mark.
I have to admit, I surprised myself with how well I did, considering I’d never shot a high-powered rifle before. Although it is a testament to how well my husband sighted in his old 243. It was the gun he used to harvest his first deer, and hopefully it will help me achieve my goal this season.
Another aspect of preparing for the hunt is getting all the gear lined up that we will need for the trip. For me this included purchasing a tactical backpack that I could keep everything in. Among the items in the pack, I have a flashlight, water bottle, extra socks and gloves, hand warmers and other survival tools.
However, there is one item in my bag that has a lot of sentiment attached to it — my pink camo hunting knife. The blade was given to me by my husband’s uncle, Roger, who passed away earlier this year. Roger was a huge influence on his nephews and instilled in them a deep love of gunmanship. Next month when we head for the hills, we will have him in our thoughts and hopefully have a successful hunt in his memory.