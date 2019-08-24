When storm clouds roll in, you have two options: Give in or face the oncoming tempest.
This is one of the key themes of Kassandra Montag’s debut novel “After the Flood,” which has plenty of storms — both literal and metaphorical — and characters who respond to them in different ways.
The book is set in a post-apocalyptic world overtaken by flooding, where seafaring communes are the norm and trading posts are few and far between. The story begins in Nebraska, where protagonist Myra’s husband, Jacob, leaves in the face of floodwaters threatening to overtake their home, taking their daughter Row with him.
While it has many elements of other familiar stories, ranging from Cormac McCarthy’s “The Road” to the Old Testament, there’s a distinct, subversive divergence in Montag’s foregrounding of intrepid women, particularly a mother-daughter duo.
“It was definitely my goal and my ambition to write this action-packed but also emotionally meaningful story with women front and center. With women who were the ones making the tough choices and driving the story forward,” Montag said in an interview with the Daily News.
Montag said she loves action-packed movies and books brimming with danger, but she doesn’t see women characters driving these narratives as often — and this book is a direct response to that. At once, Myra’s quest to find Row, traversing continents and oceans with her other young daughter, Pearl, provides an enthralling narrative that doesn’t relent until the last page.
Montag said as a mother herself, she could relate to Myra in many ways. Even though the setting is starkly different, she connected with the character over questions about life and preparing the next generation to face the future.
“I could relate to some of the dilemmas she’s faced … emotionally, making choices about what’s good for (children),” she said. “You don’t always know how those choices will turn out.”
Montag grew up near Kearney and lives in Omaha. She got her bachelor’s degree in philosophy at the University of Nebraska Kearney with a minor in English literature, and a master’s in English literature with an emphasis in creative writing at Creighton University in Omaha.
She has a background in writing poetry and short fiction, with some of her works published in journals and anthologies, and her experience in lyrical writing lends itself to a book that is as much about greater questions in life as its action-packed fights.
The Nebraska references stand out to any reader familiar with things like the Sandhill crane migration. Montag said it was important for her to anchor the novel’s events in the place she grew up.
“Nebraska’s very dear to me. I think it’s such a rich, beautiful place that’s overlooked, especially in literature,” she said. “It was important to root it in a place that felt beloved to me, then that brought home the loss of it. I felt the emotional force.”
Although parallels to the state’s flooding disaster last March are inevitable, Montag actually began working on her story about two years ago. It’s based on a dream she had during one of her pregnancies about a mother and daughter at sea, searching for another lost child.
“It’s really heartbreaking with how much devastation those floods through Nebraska brought … when I wrote ‘After the Flood,’ I didn’t have any idea any kind of massive flooding would take place,” she said. “It underlines how much we’re out of control regarding our environment, and it underlines the need for community.
“I’ve heard so many stories about people coming together. That’s moving to me, and I tried making sure I captured that in the book.”
The setting and details of daily life in a world engulfed by water are meticulously circumscribed, thanks to Montag’s research on seafaring communities and survival techniques.
She uses this research in tandem with metaphor to weave unforgettable images throughout. Pearl, for example, keeps pet snakes, a detail inspired by the seaborne Sama-Bajau people of southeast Asia. The snakes come to symbolize resilience and resistance as the story unfolds, starting with Pearl’s explanation that she likes them because “they can eat things bigger than them.”
“How I first came up with the snakes … it started with that (research), then they become more symbolic because they are so powerful, even though they’re so small,” Montag said. “They have this capacity to transform the moments they’re in, to change it in a new direction.”
Likewise, the characters of the book are constantly faced with adversity that shapes their outlook on life, becoming a source of strength and hope. A major theme of Montag’s writing is processing trauma.
“Interestingly, there’s a little bit of parallels between (my) poetry and ‘After the Flood,’ ” she said. “I think a lot of my poetry deals with questions of loss and hope, healing and how we move on from a traumatic event or something difficult.”
Community and human connection are a source of levity and fortitude amid situations that, frankly, aren’t for the faint of heart. Characters face their fair share of conflict against terrifying storms and bloodthirsty foes.
The breathtaking scenes in an ambitiously plotted world seem to extend beyond the page, vivid with gritty detail. And the novel has, in fact, been optioned for TV by Chernin Entertainment, a TV and film production company based in Santa Monica, California. Montag said the company is developing it into a show.
In the meantime, the author will be touring the Midwest to discuss her debut novel. She also is working on another book, a gothic murder mystery set in the Sandhills.
“After the Flood” is a story of hope in the wake of loss, of rising to circumstances and rebuilding after unimaginable tribulation. It’s an emotional epic, expansive as an ocean, that will engulf readers for days.