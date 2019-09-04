Mark Brahmer was going to slip in some “coachspeak,” as he called it, and those of us media members taking the time to meet with the Pierce coach following last week’s 35-14 victory over Norfolk Catholic knew he was going to.
That’s what coaches do after a win. We know it and they know it, but all too often, it’s a message their team needs to understand regardless of the previous result.
Yet he felt called to warn us anyway: “This is coachspeak, but …”
Then he proceeded with what we all know is a well-worn line that’s been repeated so often I haven’t bothered to ever keep count.
“You’ve got to take it one game at a time,” Brahmer said, before correcting himself in the next breath. “In fact, you take it one day at a time, because if you’re not preparing as hard as you can on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, you’re going to get your tail beat on Friday.
“It’s really one day at a time and take care of what you can control what’s right in front of you.”
Ah, there’s that whole “one day at a time” mantra that I have yet to hear a coach not use at some point.
The point is, even though Pierce had just got done pounding Norfolk Catholic to the tune of 336 rushing yards on 39 carries, the Bluejays know they can’t rest knowing a big Week 1 win was in the bag. After all, Pierce should have learned its lesson after it was stunned by Wahoo Neumann in last season’s Class C1 quarterfinals.
So yes, it’s plenty appropriate for the Bluejays to focus on the current task at hand, even if West Point-Beemer defeated Arlington 34-29 in their season opener.
Come to think of it, that “one day at a time” concept might come in handy for me in trying to make this week’s predictions.
Last week's results
Record: 6-4. For those keeping track (which is probably just myself), I went 7-3 on the opening week a year ago.
How city teams fared: It was an 0-2 start between the two city teams that opened last week. Columbus knocked off Norfolk High 27-24 in overtime (Norfolk 27-20 predicted), while Pierce defeated Norfolk Catholic 35-14 (42-27 predicted).
Highlights: I was a point away from having the Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur win over Hartington Cedar Catholic pegged perfectly (38-21 prediction, 38-20 final).
Lowlights: When I saw that Oregon led Auburn 21-6, I mentally checked out and figured that would be a win to add to my total (Oregon 33-28 predicted). Evidently, the Ducks checked out as well (Auburn 27-21 final).
Other results (predictions in parentheses): Howells-Dodge 42, Clarkson/Leigh 14 (30-26); Neligh-Oakdale 36, Clearwater/Orchard 22 (48-34); Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 32, Randolph 20 (Randolph 26-20); Wakefield 28, Creighton 22 (Creighton 44-30); Nebraska 35, South Alabama 21 (52-20); Stanford 17, Northwestern 7 (31-20).
Disclaimer: It was the first week of the season. We'll see in a couple of weeks just how good Wakefield and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge are with their upcoming schedules. Both Wakefield and LCC will play Howells-Dodge and Lutheran High Northeast later this season.
This week's predictions
HIGH SCHOOL
Elkhorn at Norfolk: The home opener for the Panthers on Friday night at Memorial Field features a pair of teams coming off season-opening losses, with Elkhorn having dropped a 34-7 contest against preseason No. 6 Elkhorn South. If starting quarterback Jace Monday cannot play, the Panthers' playmaking defense and special teams would need to come through again with big plays. Norfolk 17, Elkhorn 14.
Norfolk Catholic at David City Aquinas: A matchup of preseason top-five Class C2 teams instead features a pair of teams coming off season-opening losses, as the host Monarchs fell 27-19 to Columbus Scotus. The Knights moved the ball better in their season-opening loss than the score indicated. Norfolk Catholic 20, Aquinas 16.
Lutheran High Northeast at Winnebago: After a while, teammates just get sick of hitting each other and are ready to hit someone else. The Eagles are probably at that point already, if not past it. Lutheran High 68, Winnebago 26.
Hartington Cedar Catholic at Oakland-Craig: The Knights are coming off a shutout of Crofton, while the Trojans were battle-tested in a loss to Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur. Cedar Catholic probably has more experience, but I don't know if it will pay off against a preseason-ranked opponent on the road this early in the season. Oakland-Craig 23, Cedar Catholic 14.
Howells-Dodge at Guardian Angels Central Catholic: The Jaguars have the speed with Luke Rocheford bringing a different dimension to their offense, while the Bluejays are built with Casey Doernemann in the trenches. Could the Bluejays really start the season 0-2 coupled with last week's loss against Brainard East Butler? Howells-Dodge 32, GACC 28.
Bloomfield at O'Neill St. Mary’s: Going into the season, St. Mary’s coach Tony Allen said he felt his team was primed to make a jump among area Class D teams. They might make the jump, but can they make it in time to take on the perennial power Bees? Bloomfield 44, St. Mary’s 24.
COLLEGE
Nebraska at Colorado: After reading the comments to the media earlier this week, my hunch is that the Huskers might have been overlooking South Alabama and focusing, at least mentally, more on the Buffaloes. Here’s hoping that comes to fruition. Nebraska 34, Colorado 28.
Wayne State at Winona State: The host Warriors were picked to finish fourth overall in the Northern Sun Conference, while the Wildcats were slated to end the year 13th — and more than 100 voting points behind their opening-week opponent. I know games aren’t played in preseason coaches’ polls, but that’s hard to ignore. Winona State 27, Wayne State 17.
NFL
Kansas City at Jacksonville: The Chiefs went into the offseason with two goals in mind — keep Patrick Mahomes healthy and completely overhaul the defense. We’ll find out soon enough how much improvement has been made on that side of the ball. Chiefs 37, Jaguars 20.
Atlanta at Minnesota: We started this column with “coachspeak,” so let’s end it with some. Offense wins games, but defense wins championships, right? In this case, I’ll still take the defense. Minnesota 21, Atlanta 19.