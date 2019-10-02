This is one of those games that you just flush out as soon as you get into the locker room. There’s no point in letting losing to a far-superior team beat you twice as Nebraska keeps moving through conference play.
All week, and even in last week’s column, I hoped that it wouldn’t end up 42-3 at half. And, welp, it almost was. Nebraska has nowhere near the class of athletes that Ohio State fields. This isn’t anything like that loss to Colorado — now, that one stung. But, I think as a player, you can move on much easier after getting physically whipped by a team that’s just better in every possible way. Across the board, the Buckeyes were bigger, stronger and faster — and definitely national championship material so far in the season. Be proud that you played hard, and you believed that you could win, but there was just no way it was going to happen.
Is it still embarrassing? Oh, yeah. For all the reasons you can think of, Nebraska has been depantsed on the national stage more than any team out there in the past decade. When it goes south, it REALLY goes south. We all know that. On a positive note, though, how amazing was it early on in the day with ESPN’s “College GameDay” in town? The stadium backdrop, the fans, the scene, the personal accounts of excitement from analysts being back after so long — it was all next-level thrills. There was so much positivity, it felt like old times. However, “GameDay” wasn’t here because of the team, that’s pretty obvious. It was about Scott Frost. The national media love and respect Frost. They are rooting for him. Not to mention, many would enjoy Nebraska to be good again. It’s the blueblood factor. College football is better when the original blueblood powers are humming. Everyone can see the monumental task that Huskers coaches have in front of them, but with these coaches, the fan support and the support from the administration, you can see this thing getting back on track. And, look, do you think there would’ve been a $155 million expansion plan announced this week if, say, Mike Riley was still coach? Absolutely not. But Frost brings trust back to the Nebraska brand. And, right now, that brand is being rebuilt from within and felt nationwide. Let’s face it, at some point, the Huskers have to prove something when on a national stage, but right now, it’s on to the next game.
— Is it as simple as a sophomore slump? Whatever it is, Adrian Martinez is not consistently playing well at all. At times when he gets in rhythm, he’s putting up good numbers and a good completion percentage, but in those other moments, yikes. Against Ohio State, he was playing 100 miles per hour. Now, I realize the Buckeyes had something to do with that, but from the first (high) snap, he was jumpy and sporadic and throwing over his receivers. And with those overthrows come crucial, drive-killing interceptions.
— The turnovers are losing games for the Big Red. What really burns is that the interceptions are happening on plays that, if completed, have a great chance of a chunk play or a touchdown or, at the very least, some much-needed momentum. But, in turn, they are usually leading directly to opposing teams’ points instead. As we move ahead in the schedule, there are teams coming up that Martinez has played well against. But these teams like Northwestern are so detailed in their game plan, that Nebraska still will have a razor-thin margin for error. Nebraska seems to always be the team that beats itself more than others. When will that change?
— The offensive line continues to struggle. I know the linemen were completely outmatched, but the bad snaps continue, and I truly believe that losing the two guards from last year has aided in Martinez being so jumpy. Not only were they decent players, they also had about 40 starts between them. That’s valuable experience.
— The defense tried to hang in there as long as it could. It was great to see the effort and hustle, but the offense once again left the Blackshirts out to dry. After being on the field way too much, the Blackshirts allowed OSU 14 plays that went for more than 10 yards. So far this season, the Blackshirts had given up only 11. Gash after gash after gash.
— Wide receivers never gained any separation and failed to get open the entire game. Listen, Ohio State should be the new “DBU,” but at some point you have to make some plays. My question is, where is that one guy who can take the top off the defense? Where is the big-bodied wide receiver who can box out that defensive back for a first down? Where are all the freshmen and junior college receivers who are on the roster? Someone has to step up now. Frost and Co. have recruited speed, but is there not trust with these young guys? Maybe you can’t outrun Ohio State, but I’m pretty sure they can run with other West Division teams.
— You don’t get a roster like OSU without top-level, elite recruiting. On Saturday, the fruits of labor from the Buckeyes’ 2017 recruiting class balled out. That year is one of the best OSU has ever signed, along with Top 5 and Top 10 classes nearly every year around it. Nebraska just isn’t at that level, and it goes back a long time. NU is still patching roster and depth holes from 2010 when players left in droves under Bo Pelini, and then when Riley tried to plug the spots with a lot of hype, but less-than-stellar substance. This isn’t something new, but it’s going to take two, three, four above-average to great classes by Nebraska to build the type of championship pedigree needed.
— That was an absolute travesty of a pass interference call on Nebraska’s Cam Taylor-Britt. As if Ohio State needed the help, right? Officiating was bad again Saturday. You can always complain, but the missed holding calls, the blatant missed false start and the pass interference flag were all something that OSU got away with.
— Mo Barry has really been struggling the last few weeks. No question he’s a leader of the defense, and I love his passion for Nebraska. But he’s got to improve moving forward. Ohio State’s motion and scheme really had him confused. And it wasn’t just him, several of the linebackers seemed a little lost out there.
— Nebraska’s putrid field position continued to rear its ugly head again. I think I read that Nebraska has started 20-something drives at its own 25 yard line or worse. That is unbelievably bad. Couple that with all of the turnovers? Geez, they are playing themselves right out of the game.
— I truly believe we haven’t even seen a quarter of Frost’s offensive playbook. That will come in time. But how about the extreme loop he threw at the Buckeye defense? Old-school I-formation made its return to Memorial Stadium with a healthy dose of fullback traps, I-back tosses and isolations. Even a few options plays had some success. Ohio State was completely caught off guard and some electricity started to fill the stadium. That is until, well, a turnover.