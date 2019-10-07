People always have something to say, whether it be a final comment or a conversation starter. I know for a fact that teens always have something to say. Adults say teens are the future; however, they aren’t hearing our opinions. Sometimes teens feel as though adults are looking down on them. They feel as though they are being judged. Teens have their ways of expressing their ideas. For example, I am a very creative person. I love expressing myself through art and music. However, talking to others about my opinions is tougher, especially adults. Some teens may feel the same way. However, talking to adults about our ideas is the only way that our voices are heard. Sometimes it’s easier to band together with others who have the same ideas and talk to adults. The central message should be clear now. Adults should listen to teens. If teens are the future, then shouldn’t their ideas be heard?

Tags

In other news

Adults bullying young activists

Political scientists say teens are more politically active now than at any other recent moment in history. The policy implementations made today will affect us for the rest of our lives; we should have a say in what’s going on. However, many young people feel that their opinions are not take…

Adults don’t listen

People always have something to say, whether it be a final comment or a conversation starter. I know for a fact that teens always have something to say. Adults say teens are the future; however, they aren’t hearing our opinions. Sometimes teens feel as though adults are looking down on them.…

Youth want action

Greta Thunberg, a youth climate activist, tearfully told world leaders, “You come to us young people for hope, how dare you?” The youth is not here to bestow hope; we want action.

Teens today well informed

Surrounded by new technology and social media, today’s teens are more aware of what is going on around them than previous generations. Naturally, these adolescents become more knowledgeable on politics and feel they deserve the right to give their input.

Wildcat volleyball comeback falls short

Wildcat volleyball comeback falls short

WAYNE — A frantic rally from a two-set deficit to the No. 7 team in the country fell just a little short as the Wayne State volleyball women dropped a five-set marathon to Concordia-St. Paul here at Rice Auditorium in Northern Sun Conference action as the Wildcats celebrated homecoming.