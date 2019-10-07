Adults don’t listen

People always have something to say, whether it be a final comment or a conversation starter. I know for a fact that teens always have something to say. Adults say teens are the future; however, they aren’t hearing our opinions. Sometimes teens feel as though adults are looking down on them. They feel as though they are being judged. Teens have their ways of expressing their ideas. For example, I am a very creative person. I love expressing myself through art and music. However, talking to others about my opinions is tougher, especially adults. Some teens may feel the same way. However, talking to adults about our ideas is the only way that our voices are heard. Sometimes it’s easier to band together with others who have the same ideas and talk to adults. The central message should be clear now. Adults should listen to teens. If teens are the future, then shouldn’t their ideas be heard?
Political scientists say teens are more politically active now than at any other recent moment in history. The policy implementations made today will affect us for the rest of our lives; we should have a say in what’s going on. However, many young people feel that their opinions are not take…
Greta Thunberg, a youth climate activist, tearfully told world leaders, “You come to us young people for hope, how dare you?” The youth is not here to bestow hope; we want action.
As I approach graduation, adults always ask me, “What do you want to be when you grow up?,” “Where are you going to live?” and “Where are you planning to go to college?”
Surrounded by new technology and social media, today’s teens are more aware of what is going on around them than previous generations. Naturally, these adolescents become more knowledgeable on politics and feel they deserve the right to give their input.
WAYNE — A frantic rally from a two-set deficit to the No. 7 team in the country fell just a little short as the Wayne State volleyball women dropped a five-set marathon to Concordia-St. Paul here at Rice Auditorium in Northern Sun Conference action as the Wildcats celebrated homecoming.
WAYNE — The Wayne State football team took care of business in a homecoming game here at Memorial Stadium and Bob Cunningham Field.
Every Wednesday night, a group of gamers set up what looks like an old-school LAN party in a back room at the King’s Sports Bar.
Bowling alleys have never been known for being quiet, but King’s Lanes just got even more audible.