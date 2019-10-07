Adults bullying young activists

Political scientists say teens are more politically active now than at any other recent moment in history. The policy implementations made today will affect us for the rest of our lives; we should have a say in what’s going on. However, many young people feel that their opinions are not taken seriously by the adult audiences that they are trying to target.
One of these politically active young people is Greta Thunberg, a Swedish environmental activist who rose to fame when, at the age of fifteen, she began skipping class on Fridays to call for stronger action on global warming outside the Swedish parliament.
More recently, Greta has spoken at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York City and helped organize Fridays for Future, an international school climate strike movement.
Inspiring Greta were two more incredible young people, David Hogg and Emma González, survivors of the February 2018 Marjory Stoneman Duglas shooting in Parkland, Florida. Both students helped found March for Our Lives, a gun control advocacy group. Hogg is known for leading numerous anti-gun protests and for co-authoring a book with his sister Lauren about their experiences. González is known for her moving speeches, including one in which she stood on stage in silence for six minutes to commemorate the friends she lost in the shooting.
Unfortunately, there are a lot of adults who can’t appreciate the tremendous feats these young people are accomplishing.
To quote González in an essay she wrote for Harper’s Bazaar, “Adults like us when we have strong test scores, but they hate us when we have strong opinions.”
Not only are the opinions of young people being ignored, but the children are being verbally attacked. Appearing on Fox News’ The Story, Michael Knowles called Thunberg as a “mentally ill Swedish child.” Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, referred to Hogg as “a special kind of stupid,” and former Republican candidate for the Maine House of Representatives, Leslie Gibson, called Gonzalez a “skinhead lesbian.”
Watching these adults use their positions of power and authority to bully people my age sickens me.
Children used to be off limits. When did it become okay for you to attack us in your politics?
Despite what many of these cruel adults may think when they attack young people, we are not vulnerable. There is nothing you can gain from verbally abusing children.
You can’t come after our jobs because most of us don’t have them. We’re children.
We don’t need your votes. We don’t need your money. Frankly, we don’t care if we make you feel bad — sometimes the entire point is to make you feel bad.
The only thing you are doing when you try to crush our voices is harm.
You can’t have it both ways. You can’t go on about how young people are addicted to their phones and their social media accounts but punish them for trying to go out and make this world a better place.
Being able to raise our voices is one of the many blessings of living in a democracy, and no one, no matter how powerful, should be able to make another person afraid of speaking out.