A ‘kinder garden’ for pollinators

Students and volunteers at Christ Lutheran School in Norfolk got out their green thumbs on Thursday and began work on the school’s new pollinator garden.
The garden is located alongside the school’s playground and will include three seating areas, five shade trees, 13 shrubs, 11 ornamental grasses and 346 pollinator-friendly perennial plants.
The garden was made possible, in part, through funding from the Greener Towns Program and was one of 14 projects from around the state to receive funding aimed at improving green infrastructure for pollinator habitat, managing storm water or accomplishing other economic and environmental, aesthetic or social goals.
Tina Bredehoeft, along with John Robertson, Marcy Kratochvil, Susan Colligan and Gary Zimmer of Zimmer Landscape Consulting, applied for the funds and coordinated the project.