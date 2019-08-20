Youth archers at nationals

Four members of the Norfolk Archery Club attended the NFAA Outdoor Field Nationals held from July 26 to 28. The event was held at the outdoor archery ranges of the Easton Archery Complex in Yankton — the largest comprehensive archery facility in the world.
The contest was a three day event consisting of both animal and round targets, shot at distances from 28 to 80 yards depending on competitor class. Heat, rain, rough terrain and extremely long days made this shoot challenging for the kids but they all finished the course each day.
Archers were put into groups of four and assigned different range locations each day. Everyone got to meet archers and parents from all over the nation and also professional adults shooting from other countries.
Carter Anson placed second in youth male bowhunter freestyle; Bailey Lurz placed second in cub female bare bow; Bryce Lurz was champion in cub male bare bow; and Brayden Lurz was champion in cub male freestyle limited recurve. Participants gained valuable experience and look forward to attending upcoming national and world championships in September.