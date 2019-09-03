LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will offer several hunter education courses across the state specifically for women this fall.

This classes, which are presented as part of the Becoming an Outdoors-Woman program, give women the chance to learn the basics of hunter safety and gain hands-on firearm and archery experience in a fun, safe environment among like-minded women. All courses will be led by women who are experienced hunters and certified volunteer hunter education instructors.

Upcoming courses are:

-- Hunter Education Course: Sept. 9, 10, 11, 14 (participants must attend all four days), Schramm Education Center, Louisville

-- Hunter Education Course: Sept. 20-21 (participants must attend both days), American Legion Club, Bassett

-- Hunt Safe Session: Oct. 26, Ponca State Park, Ponca

-- Hunt Safe Session: Oct. 26, Maxwell Gun Club, Maxwell

For more information on each class, or to register, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/BOW

