Whitetails Unlimited donates to Hunters Helping the Hungry

Whitetails Unlimited has granted $2,000 to Nebraska Game and Parks for their Hunters Helping the Hungry program which brings the annual total to $22,000 granted to programs similar to the HHH. Hunters Helping the Hungry was created by the Nebraska Legislature in 2012 and is funded entirely by cash donations. The program contracts with processors who prepare and package ground venison from donated deer. Charitable organizations then pick up and distribute venison to Nebraskans.
Whitetails Unlimited is a strong supporter of hunter donations to food pantries, and has been instrumental in both financing and expanding programs in many states. Programs include Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry in Indiana, Farmers & Hunters Feeding the Hungry in various states, and Access Illinois Food Project.
“There are some areas around the country where state game agencies are trying hard to keep deer herd numbers in check,” said WTU Program Services Director Russ Austad. “This program and many others like is an awesome way to help reduce herd populations and local families in need.”
The National Rifle Association’s web site has a way to find local food pantries across the country at https://hfth.nra.org/get-involved. From this page you can find programs in your state, determine drop off locations and times, and make sure you handle the deer in a manner that makes it easy for the program to process. In most cases, there is no cost to the hunter to participate.